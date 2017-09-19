Seven of ten accept Invitations to $1m Trot

Italy’s Oasis Bi, handsome Euro, tries to turn tables
The elite Yonkers International field includes a pair of two-time participants – Italy’s Oasis Bi and On Track Piraten of Sweden – with their connections hoping that “three’s the charm” this year. “Oasis” finished second last year, while “Piraten” was a fast-closing fourth. The duo was fourth and seventh, respectively, in 2015 when the International returned after a 20-year hiatus.
On Track Piraten hopes “Three’s the Charm,” and better racing luck
France’s Dreammoko, the fastest from the first crop of standout Timoko, and a second Italian standout Twister Bi have also accepted invitations to participate in the 39th edition of the worldwide trotting affair. Midnight Hour of Finland, and Denmark’s Tripolini VP complete the first seven trotters whose connections have agreed to participate. The European trotters are tentatively expected to fly to New York on Tuesday, October 3.
Dreammoko, pictured training with dad Timoko, tries to follow in father’s fast hoofbeats
Back to Resolve, the millionaire six-year-old son of Muscle Hill, will attempt to become the first U.S.A. representative to win back to back Internationals since Delmonica Hanover in 1973-74. Roquepine (1967-68), Ideal du Gazeau, the only three-time champion (1982-83-84) and Lutin d’Isigny – all of France – are the only other three to win consecutive Internationals.
Resolve tries to be first USA flag-carrier since Delmonica Hanover to win back to back
Starr also reported that the connections of Euros Eagle, Lionel, Nuncio, Propulsion, Timoko, and Aubrion du Gersand, and Yonkers Trot champion Top Flight Angel have declined invitations for various reasons. Top Flight Angel’s team elected to race in the $225,000 final of the New York Sire Stakes on the same day.
The author with Yonkers International guiding force Tim Rooney (right) at last year’s press conference
Resolve
Oasis Bi
On Track Piraten
By John Cirillo