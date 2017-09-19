Day At The Track

Seven of ten accept Invitations to $1m Trot

03:51 PM 19 Sep 2017 NZST
Resolve, Harness Racing
Resolve is to defend title
Seven harness racing world-class trotters from six countries have accepted invitations to the 2017 $1 million Yonkers International Trot on Saturday afternoon, October 14, at Empire City Casino.
 
Last year’s champion Resolve of the United States, defending his title in the 1 ¼-mile classic, heads the field. Trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt, who steered the American flag-carrier to last year’s world record victory in 2:23:4 over Yonkers Raceway‘s historic strip, declared in on behalf of owner Hans Enggren, according to Yonkers’ racing secretary Steve Starr. 
 
The star-studded Yonkers International card features a total of $3.3 million in purses buoyed by the $1.8 million New York “Day” of Champions, and a pair of $250,000 Invitationals, which will be announced in the coming days.
 
Post time for the Yonkers International Trot is at 4:00 p.m. 
 
First post for the matinee card is at 1:00 p.m.
 
OASIS BI ARRIVES AT JFK 2016 (1).JPG

Italy’s Oasis Bi, handsome Euro, tries to turn tables 

The elite Yonkers International field includes a pair of two-time participants – Italy’s Oasis Bi and On Track Piraten of Sweden –  with their connections hoping that “three’s the charm” this year. “Oasis” finished second last year, while “Piraten” was a fast-closing fourth. The duo was fourth and seventh, respectively, in 2015 when the International returned after a 20-year hiatus.

 
arrive to JFK Airport, Wednesday, October 5, 2016 in New York.

On Track Piraten hopes “Three’s the Charm,” and better racing luck

France’s Dreammoko, the fastest from the first crop of standout Timoko, and a second Italian standout Twister Bi have also accepted invitations to participate in the 39th edition of the worldwide trotting affair. Midnight Hour of Finland, and Denmark’s Tripolini VP complete the first seven trotters whose connections have agreed to participate. The European trotters are tentatively expected to fly to New York on Tuesday, October 3.

DREAMOKO, TIMOKO TRAIN TOGETHER

Dreammoko, pictured training with dad Timoko, tries to follow in father’s fast hoofbeats

Back to Resolve, the millionaire six-year-old son of Muscle Hill, will attempt to become the first U.S.A. representative to win back to back Internationals since Delmonica Hanover in 1973-74.  Roquepine (1967-68), Ideal du Gazeau, the only three-time champion (1982-83-84) and Lutin d’Isigny – all of France – are the only other three to win consecutive Internationals.

RESOLVE TROPHY PRESENTATION WITH AKE, OWNER

Resolve tries to be first USA flag-carrier since Delmonica Hanover to win back to back 

Starr also reported that the connections of Euros Eagle, Lionel, Nuncio, Propulsion, Timoko, and Aubrion du Gersand, and Yonkers Trot champion Top Flight Angel have declined invitations for various reasons. Top Flight Angel’s team elected to race in the $225,000 final of the New York Sire Stakes on the same day.

Starr added that major trotting stakes in September and October that will help to determine the Yonkers International Trot field also include: The Maple Leaf Trot (Mohawk Raceway, last Saturday, September 16, won by Hannelore Hanover(Yannick Gingras in 1:51:1), the Centaur Trotting Classic (Hoosier, September 22), the Dayton Trotting Derby (Dayton, OH, September 29), and the Allerage Farms Open Trot (Lexington, October 8).
 
JOHNNY AND TIM ROONEY (1).JPG

The author with Yonkers International guiding force Tim Rooney (right) at last year’s press conference

RESOLVE INTERNATIONAL ENTRY

Resolve

Oasis Bi (1).jpg

Oasis Bi

On Track Piraten (1).jpg

On Track Piraten

By John Cirillo

