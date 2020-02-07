$1 million released in NYSS Breeders Awards

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - The Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund has released annual Breeders Awards for the 2019 racing season, totaling $1,000,000. A total of 332 New York-bred horses earned awards for 154 different entities. A total of 18 breeders earned more than $15,000 in awards. The full list of awards can be found at the New York Sire Stakes website.

Last year's 2-year-olds returned 14.5% of their NYSS program earnings to their breeder, while 3-year-olds returned 15.5%. The largest single Breeders Award earner was Quincy Blue Chip (Chapter Seven). The trotting filly won three legs and the NYSS Final in her sophomore season. She returned $53,150.23 to breeder Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. Combined, Blue Chip Farms and Blue Chip Bloodstock earned $128,881.90 in breeders awards for 29 offspring.

Breeder Steve Jones received the most in awards with $134,208.19. Jones bred four horses that earned more than $100,000 last year, including three NYSS Champions-Cigars And Port, Hickfromfrenchlick and The Fun Marshall.

Other top earners included Crawford Farms LLC with $88,990.49, generated by standout performers like Brooklyn Lilacs and Stella Jane; Winbak Farm with $58,461.12, led by top earners Artie's Ideal and Hanna Dreamgirl; Little E LLC with $33,958.44 earned largely by campaigner Seventimesalady; and The OK Corral with $29,410.17, produced largely by filly So Awesome.

"Breeders are at the core of the racing industry's positive economic impact in the State of New York and the Fund is pleased to recognize their contributions to our agricultural vitality," said M. Kelly Young, executive director, Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. "It is through their investment that New York has become known for its exceptional breeding and racing opportunities."

The Breeders Awards program provides rewards for each level of NYSS racing: Sire Stakes, Excelsior Series and County Fairs. The awards are residency based, rewarding breeders who keep their mares in New York State for at least 180 days surrounding conception, thereby contributing to the agricultural economy. The program is designed to stimulate New York State's agriculture sector and support New York farms.

The Fund has previously announced that another $1 million will be available to breeders for the 2020 racing season. It's not too late this year for breeders to make their mare eligible for Breeders Awards in the future. Once a mare is in the state, the first step to establishing residency is by submitting a Form A to the Fund. Those wishing to find out more about New York's mare residency program should check out the guidelines. and call or email the Fund office with any questions at 518-388-0178 or info@nysirestakes.com.

About the Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund:

The Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund (the Fund) is a public benefit corporation established in 1965 by the Laverne Law (Laws of New York, Chapter 567 of the Laws of 1965). The mission of the Fund is to promote agriculture through the breeding of Standardbred horses and the conduct of equine research within the State. To carry out its legislative mission, the Fund administers the New York Sire Stakes races, Excelsior/State Fair Series races, and County Fair Races. Additionally, the Fund provides assistance to county agriculture societies and contributes to the statewide 4-H program and to the Harry M. Zweig Fund for Equine Research.