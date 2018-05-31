Day At The Track

$1.2m Harness Jewels in New Zealand Saturday

01:18 AM 01 Jun 2018 NZST
The Harness Jewels
The Harness Jewels

The Harness Jewels is the premier championship harness racing event of the year in New Zealand, where the season's best horses, drivers, 

trainers, breeders and owners compete for the Harness Jewels crowns in nine Group One races.

With over $1.2 million in stakes to be won, the Harness Jewels is the richest race day in all of New Zealand.

The race day takes place this Saturday at Cambridge Raceway.

Harness Racing New Zealand is thrilled for the first time that the 2018 Harness Jewels Big Screen coverage will be available on their website, you can click here for more details. 

Total purses for Jewel’s is $1,275,000 (NZ). All starts will be behind the mobile starting gate. The title sponsor for this year’s Jewels is Waikato Day of Plenty Harness, Inc.

The stakes race Jewels this year include:

$150,000 2YO Filly Pace

$150,000 3YO Filly Pace

$150,000 4YO Mare Pace

$150,000 2YO Colt Pace

$150,000 3YO Colt Pace

$150,000 4YO Horse Pace

$125,000 2YO Open Trot

$125,000 3YO Open Trot

$125,000 4YO Open Trot­

From Harnesslink Media

