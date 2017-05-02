Day At The Track

A $10,000 bonus paid out at Yonkers

05:59 AM 02 May 2017 NZST
Jeff Gregory
Jeff Gregory receives the $10,000 check from SOA of NY President Joe Faraldo
Chris Brokate Photo

Last week, the harness racing four-year-old trotting gelding Tight Lines captured the $100,000 Final of the SOA of NY Bonus Trotting Series at Yonkers Raceway.

The series carries with it a $10,000 bonus for the winning owners if the trainer, driver and all owners are current SOA of NY members.

Over the weekend, driver, trainer and co-owner of Tight Lines Jeff Gregory received the $10,000 check from SOA of NY President Joe Faraldo.

Gregory as well as the other owners Jesmeral Stable and William Richardson are all current SOA of NY members.

 

