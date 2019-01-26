$100,000 Bonanza win secures Chariots berth

Poster Boy may have delivered harness racing trots promoters just that.

The gun four-year-old upstaged more seasoned opposition in Spankem and Im Pats Delight – both ID18 contenders last month – in tonight’s Group 1 TAB Multiplier 4YO Bonanza at Tabcorp Park Melton.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere -Aston Villa took his exemplary record to 16 wins from 23 starts courtesy of the 1:52.8 victory, finishing a metre clear of All Stars star Spankem, with Kerryn Manning trained and driven former Kiwi Duke Of Wellington emerging strongly late to run third, ahead of Im Pats Delight.

“That was super. We had a good run but Pats Delight and Spankem are pretty seasoned,” winning reinsman Chris Alford said of the Emma Stewart-prepared pacer.

“They raced in the Inter… he’s first-up tonight, to do that was pretty special.”

Stewart was stoked.

“He’s a terrific horse,” the leading trainer said.

“He’s my favourite and always has been. Great effort by him tonight … I’m really proud of him.”

Tonight’s triumph assures Poster Boy a spot in the upcoming New South Wales four-year-old classic, the Chariots of Fire.

An interesting stat, Poster Boy – a son of Somebeachsomewhere – is a half-brother to Stewart’s earlier winner, Born To Rocknroll, a son of Rocknroll Hanover .

Both are raced and were bred by Lauriston Bloodstock.

Trots Media - Cody Winnell