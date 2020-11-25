Day At The Track

$100,000 DSBF 2YO trot finals Tuesday

05:17 PM 25 Nov 2020 NZDT
Jazzy Judy, harness racing Big Al M, harness racing
Jazzy Judy and driver Anthony MacDonald
Fotowon photo
Big Al M and driver Eddie Davis, Jr.
Fotowon photo

Dover, DE - It was all about jazz and an old farmer from Kent County for the 2-year old $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund trot finals at Dover Downs Tuesday.

The filly trot, named for the late Brandywine and Dover Downs publicity director, Marv Bachrad, was the tenth race on the evening card. It was all Jazzy Judy (Political Briefing-Giant Smash) in 1:59.4 by 4 1/2 lengths for the dynamic reinsman, Anthony MacDonald.

 

Trained by Jim King, Jr. and owned by TheStable.ca, and the Jazzy Judy Group of Guelph, Ontario which represents about 70 people. Bred by Winbak Farm. Designer’s Edge was second followed by Harrington final winner, Kim’s Command in third.

The colt and gelding trot was won by the Harrington final winner, Big Al M (Anders Bluestone-Bringing Up Lindy) in 1:58.4 for reinsman Eddie Davis, Jr. and trained by his son Eric.

 

The owner, Bobby Myers, a successful Delaware Valley reinsman back in the day is also the breeder. He named the gelding for the Kent county farmer, Al Moore of Smyrna, also a former owner of several good raceway horses. Second was Malachi’s Test followed by Someofmygoodtime for the show.

Wednesday night finals will be the 2-year old pacing colts and fillies. Post Time 4:30 pm.

by Judy Davis-Wilson, for the DSBF

 
