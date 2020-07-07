$100,000 DSBF Final to Apple Valley Art

HARRINGTON, DE - Jo Ann Looney King's Apple Valley Art ($2.40, Tim Tetrick) won the $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) Final for 3-year-old harness racing pacing colts and geldings Monday at Harrington Raceway in 1:55.

The Artzina -Shake Away gelding led throughout and held off a fierce late charge from American Nitro for the victory, his third straight for trainer Jim King Jr. Aidan was third. Apple Valley Art has won 3-of-4 career starts and was one of 5 wins on the card for Tetrick, two of which were trained by King Jr.

Tetrick won three consecutive races mid-card, including Jo Ann Looney-King's Q's Cruise ($3.40), who was a 1:51.2 winner in the $12,000 Open Pace, the overnight feature. The Yankee Cruiser 6-year-old was a wire-to-wire winner over Slick Tony and Sicily for trainer Jim King Jr.

Tony Morgan won both halves of the daily double with a pair of rail horses in Providential ($3.40) and Cruise Patrol ($2.60). He had three wins total on the program.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old pacer Lucan Hanover ($2.20, Tetrick), notched his 50th career win in 1:53 in a $7,200 conditioned pace for trainer Eric Ell and owner Bill Emmons.

Louis Tomczak's Proper One ($3, Art Stafford Jr.) dominated a $9,000 conditioned pace field with a five-length romp in 1:51.1 for trainer Carlo Poliseno.

In the $15,000 DSBF consolation event for male pacers, Bernard Stingone's White Lands ($15.60, Russell Foster) prevailed in 2:00 for trainer Jason Skinner.