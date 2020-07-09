$100,000 DSBF trot finals held

HARRINGTON, DE - Rod Allen Inc's Zulu ($5.40, Allen) and Linda Mac Donald's Stella A ($21.20, Ross Wolfenden) won their respective $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) finals for 3-year-old harness racing trotters Wednesday at Harrington Raceway.

In the male division, Zulu went off as the 8/5 second choice and took advantage of miscues by fellow contenders Touch Of White, Riddle Me This, Rocky Bomber and Master Of Mine, all of whom broke stride, to prevail in wire-to-wire fashion in 1:59. Trained by his driver/owner Allen, the CR Commando -Cr Penny Lane gelding notched his 6th career win as his lifetime earnings soared over $100,000. Air Time was second and Rocky Bomber recovered from an early break to finish third.

Meanwhile in the filly final, Stella A corralled early leader Orabelle near the three-quarters after a powerful first over brush and never relented in a one length score over Happy To Do It and Emmys Mayflower. The Anders Bluestone -Mocha filly notched her 4th career win for trainer Joe Mac Donald. It was one of three wins on the card for Wolfenden.

The winning time tied the DSBF stakes mark for 3-year-old fillies set by Callmemza in 2015. Allan Davis, Mike Cole and Art Stafford Jr. had two wins apiece. Joe Columbo and Andrew Stafford each had training doubles.

Live racing continues July 13-15 at Harrington before a summer hiatus when the schedule will resume on August 17.