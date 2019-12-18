$100,000 Jimmy Freight Stakes

MILTON, ON - December 17, 2019 - Woodbine Entertainment today announced a partnership with owner Adriano Sorella to launch the Jimmy Freight Stakes in 2023, an event restricted to two-year-olds sired by Jimmy Freight.

The new event will have a purse of $100,000, posted by Sorella, and be held at Woodbine Mohawk Park in 2023 on a date to be determined. Foals from mares bred to Jimmy Freight, who stands at Winbak Farm of Ontario, during the upcoming 2020 breeding season will be eligible.

Along with founding this new race for offspring of his stallion, Sorella will be a sponsor of World Class Standardbred racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park during the 2020 season.

"I am very pleased to be working with Woodbine Entertainment in regards to this new Stake race named after Jimmy Freight," said Sorella. "Working with Jessica Buckley and her team at Woodbine Mohawk Park, and seeing their excitement, it made this decision an easy one."

The Jimmy Freight Stakes will have no staking payments. Only two-year-old sons or daughters of Jimmy Freight that have made a minimum of two starts at Woodbine Mohawk Park will be eligible to enter. The field shall be limited to ten (10) starters. Should more than ten (10) enter, the ten (10) horses with the highest earnings will be selected to race.

"This is unique thinking by Mr. Sorella, and we commend his enthusiasm in supporting his stallion and the Standardbred industry with this type of investment," said Jessica Buckley, President of Woodbine Mohawk Park. "With Winbak Farm as an existing partner, we are pleased to add Jimmy Freight to our sponsorship group."

Jimmy Freight, an O'Brien Award winner with 21 wins, $1.4 million in earnings and a mark of 1:48.1, is heading into his first season of stallion duty at Winbak Farm of Ontario. His first crop will sell at the 2022 yearling sales prior to debuting on the racetrack in 2023.

"I have been buying horses for years, and I understand that there is a big commitment when buying a yearling," said Sorella. "I wanted to add an incentive for not only the buyers, but also the breeders who are breeding to Jimmy Freight. With this race for $100,000 it gives a breeder and a buyer just another edge as there is no risk to either. No stakes payments, no entry fees."

Adriano Sorella and driver Louis Philippe Roy

Jimmy Freight was one of the most consistent performers in recent memory, posting 21 wins and 43 top-three finishes in 52 career starts. The richest and fastest son of Sportswriter finished outside the top-five only twice during his outstanding racing career.

The list of accomplishments for Jimmy Freight includes multiple OSS Gold wins at age two, victories in the Somebeachsomewhere and OSS Super Final at age three and triumphs over harness racing's heavyweights in the Mohawk Gold Cup and Dayton Pacing Derby at age four.

The Jimmy Freight Stakes becomes North American harness racing's only race restricted to the offspring of one stallion.

"I truly believe this is something that is needed," said Sorella. "Taking the initiative to move forward with a race like this shows my commitment to the sport. I really do believe we have some forward thinkers within the industry, I'm just trying to support my stallion, my partners, and Winbak Farm who have been great to work with."

Jimmy Freight stands at Winbak Farm of Ontario for $5,000 (CAD).