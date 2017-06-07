Day At The Track

$100,000 Princi Smallgoods 2YO Pearl Classic

06:30 PM 07 Jun 2017 NZST
Chris Lewis takes the steer on Jack Mac
Chris Lewis takes the steer on Jack Mac in the $100,000 Princi Smallgoods 2YO Pearl Classic at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Brilliant colt Jack Mac is spot on for Friday night's $100,000 Princi Smallgoods 2YO Pearl Classic (2130m) at Gloucester Park. The Group 1 feature is restricted to the 12 harness racing youngsters who qualified in the four heats run at headquarters on May 30.

On that night favourite backers received an almighty scare when long odds-on favourite Jack Mac broke from his inside gate just as the starter sent the field on its way. Champion reinsman Chris Lewis didn't panic and managed to settle the son of Mach Three back into a pace and he quickly circled the field to take up the running. Jack Mac showed his class by sprinting the last 400m in a slick 27.5 - the quickest last section from the four heats - to easily account for Pocket More For Less and Liam Neil.

Busselton trainer Barry Howlett, who bought Jack Mac in New Zealand, has since sent the horse to two trials and he is now back in the draw after his uncharacteristic mistake. "Chris said the horse seemed to shy at something in his heat," Howlett said. "It was just as the starter let them go and I don't know if it was something inside the track but when he looked back up the mobile maybe gave him a fright but he's all good now and I'm very happy where he's at for Friday night's race."

Jack Mac has drawn gate five for the Pearl and Lewis has a few options with the horse. He has good gate speed from the machine and can be sent forward at the start or he can sit back and come with a quick turn of foot when asked. "I was in New Zealand for the Jewels series over the weekend so I didn't see Jack Mac trial at Pinjarra last Sunday," Howlett said. "But I caught up with Chris on Monday and he told me the horse went super. He ran his last quarter in 28.4 and Chris said he did it well. He's a pretty good horse and he's improved since he arrived here. I think he'll be hard to beat in the Pearl." Howlett will keep Jack Mac in work after Friday night's Pearl, providing he comes through as expected. "We'll aim for the Slipper with him in early July," he said. "Then we'll tip him out for a spell after that."

Howlett, who started training pacers as a hobby, won his first Group 1 race in 1994 when Lights Above won the 2YO Fillies Final. He had to wait a further 20 years before he tasted success at the top level again when Three Blind Mice, a 20/1 outsider, led all the way for driver Matthew White and Howlett to win the $200,000 WA Derby in 2014.

Race 7 PRINCI SMALLGOODS 2YO PEARL CLASSIC MS PACE (SKY 1) 8:27 PM Print this race
GROUP 1. 2C0 Or Better. 2YO Colts and Geldings. RESTRICTED TO 2YOS THAT QUALIFIED IN HEATS AT GPC 30-5-17. If you qualify for the final you must start in it otherwise normal scratching penalties will apply. ANY SUBSEQUENT WINNING PERFORMANCE WILL NOT DEEM YOU INELIGIBLE FOR THE FINAL. THE WINNER OF THIS RACE WILL BE EXEMPT FROM THE BALLOT FOR THE GOLDEN SLIPPER STAKES AT GPM 14-07-17. RBD. Prizemoney: $100,000
2130 METRES 3RD LEG QUADDIE MOBILE START
  Form Horse Trainer Other Eng. Driver   Class  Hcp
1 31441 WARRIORS CODE Add to Blackbook D Quadrio   Nathan Turvey   2C3  FR1
2 53053 OOSHTAA Add to Blackbook H T Herbert   Gary Herbert   2C0  FR2
3 11232 ROCK ME OVER Add to Blackbook K Warwick   Gary Hall Jnr   2C2  FR3
4 33 LIAM NEIL Add to Blackbook D A Thompson   Dylan Egerton-Green   2C0  FR4
5 45111 JACK MAC NZ Add to Blackbook B J Howlett   Chris Lewis   2C3  FR5
6 11252 POCKET MORE FOR LESS NZ Add to Blackbook J K Prentice   Morgan Woodley   2C2  FR6
7 33683 JOIN THE QUE Add to Blackbook J K Prentice   Hayden Charles   2C0  FR7
8 1 HIGHROLLER JOE Add to Blackbook J K Prentice   Justin Prentice   2C1  FR8
9 402 BILLY BOEING Add to Blackbook M G Brennan   Shannon Suvaljko   2C0  FR9
 ---------- Second Row ---------- 
10 49382 NAVAL AVIATOR Add to Blackbook M G Brennan   Michael Grantham (C)   2C0  SR1
11 57384 UNIVERSAL MAJOR Add to Blackbook R A Olivieri   Chris Voak   2C0  SR2
12 981 ALLWOOD PEACEMAKER Add to Blackbook D J Harper   Donald Harper   2C1  SR3
13 6564 BOLTA (Em 1) Add to Blackbook J F Oldroyd   Clinton Hall   2C0  SR-
14 44 BAYARDO NZ (Em 2) Add to Blackbook B J Howlett   Dylan Egerton-Green   2C0  SR-

Wayne Currall

