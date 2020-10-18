$120,000 Courageous Lady to Drama Act

Drama Act and Matt Kakaley nip Perfect Storm to win the $120,000 Courageous Lady at Northfield Park in 1:51.1

Drama Act overcame post-8 to prevail against Grand Circuit stock in Saturday's (October 17) $120,000 Courageous Lady at MGM Northfield Park.

Driven by Matt Kakaley, Drama Act sat sixth through the :27.2 opening quarter.

"I was just trying to get her around a few and then drop in," explained Kakaley.

Drama Act found herself second-over through fractions of :55.4 and 1:23.3. Kakaley moved her three-wide in the final turn and she bested her competition by a head in 1:51.1.

"I moved her three-wide and she got the job done," said Kakaley. "She is a really nice filly."

Harness racing's all-time leading trainer Ron Burke conditions Drama Act owners The OK Corral.

Completing the field were Perfect Storm, Pettycoat Business, Keystone Eureka, Ellagator, JK Finendandy, Dance Club and Blazin Grace.

Drama Act (Well Said - Lounge Act - Cam's Card Shark) now has eight wins in 15 lifetime starts. Saturday's victory increased her career bankroll to $225,482. She returned $5.60 to win.

The races leading up to the Grand Circuit feature consisted of MGM Northfield Park's annual Lady Driver's Challenge and eight $75,000 Ohio Sire Stakes Consolation races.

Mandy Jones scored in the 2020 Lady Driver's Challenge. She piloted In Trouble Again home a winner from post-7 in 1:55.1. Mandy was dominate this summer in the Spring Haven Farm's Lady Driving Series. The series is conducted at multiple Ohio county fairs. She also won the final of the series at the historic Delaware County Fair. Despite sporting a .533 UDRS this year, Saturday's win mark's Jones' first win at a pari-mutuel racetrack.