€120,000 Group Tests at Paris-Vincennes

07:42 AM 21 Jan 2018 NZDT
January 20, 2018 - Today’s top harness racing action at Paris-Vincennes commenced with the Prix de Granville “PMU Paris Gare de Lyon” (purse €70,000, 2700 meters, 17 starters) and 1.13.3kr timed and 3.6/1 Ble du Gers (7g Quinoa du Gers-Moorea) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up for owner J-M Rancoule. 12/1 Black Atout (7m Prodigious-La Lagune) was second for Mathieu Mottier driving for Franck Leblanc and Claude Guedj. 2.2/1 Auch (8g Niky-Migraine) was third for Charles J. Bigeon, and owner/trainer Christian Bigeon.

The Quinte+ Prix de Brest (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) went to J-M Bazire teamed Bel Avis (7g Prodigious-Gloria Maris) timed in a rated 1.13.1kr. Wildenstein Stables owns the winner that Comte de Bellaigue bred. 6.1/1 Avenir de Blay (8g Hooper-Mirabelle de Blay) was second for owner/trainer/driver Tony LeBeller. 61/1 Venose de Minel (9g Laetenter Diem-Melia Monochrome) and Yoann Lebourgeois was third ahead of 46/1 Apollon de Kacy and 83/1 Romanesque.

The co-featured monte Prix de Pardieu (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters. 13 four year old female starters) was taken by 32/1 Exotica de Retz (4f Prodigious-Quayaya) handled by Mme. Delphine Beaufils-Ernault for Ecurie des Charmes and trainer Sebastian Ernault. The winning jockey recorded her second 2018 win in three starts and 71st career victory. Race time was a quick 1.12.8kr with a quick final 675 meters (1.13.2kr at the 500 to go mark). 2.1/1 Elladora de Forgan (4f Gazouillis-Hamina) was a distant second for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Nivard. 1.9/1 favorite Evidence Roc (4f Paris Haufor-Misfase du Boulay) was third for Emilie LeBeller ahead of 22/1 Etoile de Bruyere and 133/1 Ebony d’Ourville.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

