$146,937.92 Jackpot Hi-5 hit at Woodbine

TORONTO, November 10 - The Woodbine harness racing Standardbred Jackpot Hi-5 had just a single winning ticket Friday evening for a $146,937.92 payout.

Long shots filled the top-five finishers in the Jackpot Hi-5 event (Race 10). Three-year-old pacing filly Kloof Street (#6) pulled off a 16-1 upset, while being followed in the top-three by a pair of fillies at double-digit odds.

The two favourites finished outside the top-five, which opened the door for a potential huge payout.

The only ticket to correctly select the top-five finishers in order was purchased by a Woodbine HPI customer and cost $1.20. The winning ticket combination was 6/5/2/9/1,3,4,7,8,10.

Here are the top-five finishers from the Jackpot Hi-5 race.

1st: #6 Kloof Street - 16/1

2nd: #5 Osprey Blue Chip - 21/1

3rd: #2 Village Jamie - 15/1

4th: #9 American Cheer - 5/1

5th: #8 Diamondtoothgertie - 9/1

The Jackpot Hi-5 pool Friday was $27,048, which joined the carryover of $123,946.84 to make up the payout.

The Jackpot Hi-5 will now start from scratch on Saturday evening's program. Post time is 7:30 p.m.