$150,000 Quillen Memorial at Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. - Though there is no harness racing standout in tonight's 13th Annual $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial at Harrington Raceway, the field is an accomplished bunch that is well traveled.

With a horse from Canada, Ohio and several from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, geographic diversity is prevalent in this year's Quillen.

Post time for Harrington Raceway's 14-race program starts at 4:30 p.m. with pick four wagering in races 3 and 8. There are three Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 2-year-old pacing divisions to augment the program, in addition to a $18,500 Open.

The Quillen is the evening's 8th race, which is the biggest purse race of the day for harness racing in North America. Here are some notes on this year's Quillen field.

1 - Prairie Panther (6/1, Tyler Buter) - Enters off a 3rd place finish in the $100,000 Northeast Open Series final at Pocono Downs. The lone 5-year-old in the field has 10 wins this season and took his mark of 1:48.3 on July 27 at the Meadowlands. Trainer Michael Deters is making his first Quillen appearance.

2 - Sectionline Bigry (5/2, Tyler Smith) - Some may call him the "mystery horse" in the field with an impressive 18-11-2-3 slate this year. The 4-year-old has been the scourge of the Open ranks in Ohio but is relatively untested versus Monday's rivals. Trainer Steve Bauder is making his first Quillen appearance.

3 - Scott Rocks (12/1, Eric Goodell) - The elder statesman at age 9, finished second in last year's Quillen final and is the only previous Quillen entrant. He is one of 2 millionaires in the field and Is conditioned by Hunter Oakes.

4 - None Bettor A (3/1, Jason Bartlett) - He's banked a healthy $317,470 this year and has yet to finish off the board in 15 starts this year, 11 of those were victories. He is no stranger to half-mile racing and won the $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie earlier this year at Northfield Park. He is trained by Andrew Harris.

5 - American History (9/2, Joe Bongiorno) - From the powerful Tony Alagna barn, this 4-year-old has been razor sharp of late with a recent 1:50 win at Yonkers Raceway. Though he had a slow start to his 4-year-old season after a sophomore campaign when he banked more than $500,000, he has regained form of late should be one of the betting favorites.

6 - Slick Tony (12/1, Russell Foster) - The lone local horse in the field, the 4-year-old has won 2 straight impressively at Harrington and is the only horse in the field with a start over the track this season. He has won nearly half of his 62 career starts and is trained by his owner and breeder, George Leager of nearby Sudlersville, Md., a town with a diminutive population of about 500, known for being the birthplace of hall-of-fame baseball player Jimmie Foxx.

7 - Courtly Choice - (7/1, James Macdonald) - The Canadian 4-year-old sprung an upset in the Canadian Pacing Derby on 8/31 at Woodbine Mohawk Park and is still revered for his impressive Little Brown Jug win at age 3, in addition to a 1:47.1 win in the Meadowlands Pace. He is trained by Blake Macintosh. His $356,300 earned this year is the highest in the field.

8 - Backstreet Shadow (6/1, Tim Tetrick) - A mid-season acquisition for trainer Ron Burke, this 4-year-old has been a winning machine with 10 wins in 21 starts this year, including 5 straight in sub-1:50 times. Burke has an unparalleled 6 Quillen victories, including 3 with legendary pacer Foiled Again, who will be at Harrington Monday evening for a meet and greet.