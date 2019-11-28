Day At The Track

$154,311 Single Six mandatory payout tonight

02:22 AM 28 Nov 2019 NZDT
$154,311 Northfield Single Six Carryover; Mandatory Payout on Wednesday

The 20¢ Northfield Park Single Six has a mandatory payout on Wednesday (November 27). The mandatory payout is an extremely attractive wager due to its massive $154,311 carryover. The Single Six has a low 14% takeout rate and begins in Wednesday's ninth race.

The wager's pool is expected to be the largest in Northfield Park's history. Harness racing offers no better way to start the holidays off on a better note. Many industry experts have weighed in on this wagering opportunity.

Here is what the experts think:

Rod Allums Jr. 3-4-5-8-9 / 1-3-4 / 1-2-5 / 1-2 / 1-3 / 7-9 = $72.00

NAHUpicks.com Contributor

Garnet Barnsdale 2-3-5-8-9 / 1-3-4 / 1-4-5-7 / 1 / 1-2-3 / 2-6-7 = $108

DRF Contributor

Michael Carter 2-5-8-9 / 3-4 / 1-3-5-9 / 1 / 1-2-3 / 2-6-7-9 = $76.80

Cohost Post Time Mike and Mike

Frank Cotolo 2-3-5 / 4-5 / 3 / 1 / 1-5 / 3-7 = $4.80

Handicapper TwinSpires.com

Ray Cotolo 2-6 / 1-2-7 / 1-2 / 1-6 / 1-8-9 / 4-9 = $28.80

NAHUpicks.com Contributor

Jeremy Day 8-9 / 1-3-4 / 1-2-3-4-5-7-9 / 1 / 1-2-3-5 / 7-9 = $67.20

DRF Contributor

Robert Eppich 3-5-9 / 1-2-3-6 / 2-7-9 / 1 / 1-2-5-6 / 1-2-7-9 = $115.20

Ace Handicapper "Goldsheet Bob"

Mike Pribozie 2-3-4-8 / 1-4-7-9 / 3-4-5-9 / 1-5 / 1 / 2-9 = $51.20

NAHUpicks.com Contributor

Ayers Ratliff 2-9 / 1-2-3-5 / 1-3-7-9 / 1-5 / 1-3 / 1-7-9 = $76.80

Track Announcer Northfield Park

Bob "Railbird" Roberts All / 3-4 / All / 1 / 1-3 / 9 = $64.80

Ret. Cleveland Plain Dealer

by Ayers Ratliff, for Northfield Park

