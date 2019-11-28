$154,311 Single Six mandatory payout tonight

$154,311 Northfield Single Six Carryover; Mandatory Payout on Wednesday
The 20¢ Northfield Park Single Six has a mandatory payout on Wednesday (November 27). The mandatory payout is an extremely attractive wager due to its massive $154,311 carryover. The Single Six has a low 14% takeout rate and begins in Wednesday's ninth race.
The wager's pool is expected to be the largest in Northfield Park's history. Harness racing offers no better way to start the holidays off on a better note. Many industry experts have weighed in on this wagering opportunity.
Here is what the experts think:
Rod Allums Jr. 3-4-5-8-9 / 1-3-4 / 1-2-5 / 1-2 / 1-3 / 7-9 = $72.00
NAHUpicks.com Contributor
Garnet Barnsdale 2-3-5-8-9 / 1-3-4 / 1-4-5-7 / 1 / 1-2-3 / 2-6-7 = $108
DRF Contributor
Michael Carter 2-5-8-9 / 3-4 / 1-3-5-9 / 1 / 1-2-3 / 2-6-7-9 = $76.80
Cohost Post Time Mike and Mike
Frank Cotolo 2-3-5 / 4-5 / 3 / 1 / 1-5 / 3-7 = $4.80
Handicapper TwinSpires.com
Ray Cotolo 2-6 / 1-2-7 / 1-2 / 1-6 / 1-8-9 / 4-9 = $28.80
NAHUpicks.com Contributor
Jeremy Day 8-9 / 1-3-4 / 1-2-3-4-5-7-9 / 1 / 1-2-3-5 / 7-9 = $67.20
DRF Contributor
Robert Eppich 3-5-9 / 1-2-3-6 / 2-7-9 / 1 / 1-2-5-6 / 1-2-7-9 = $115.20
Ace Handicapper "Goldsheet Bob"
Mike Pribozie 2-3-4-8 / 1-4-7-9 / 3-4-5-9 / 1-5 / 1 / 2-9 = $51.20
NAHUpicks.com Contributor
Ayers Ratliff 2-9 / 1-2-3-5 / 1-3-7-9 / 1-5 / 1-3 / 1-7-9 = $76.80
Track Announcer Northfield Park
Bob "Railbird" Roberts All / 3-4 / All / 1 / 1-3 / 9 = $64.80
Ret. Cleveland Plain Dealer
by Ayers Ratliff, for Northfield Park