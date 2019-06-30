$159,600 Ontario Sire Stakes Gold

JUNE 29, 2019 - Century Farroh delivered his second Ontario Sire Stakes Gold Series victory of the season with an impressive harness racing effort at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday evening.

In spite of starting from Post 12 in the second tier, driver Sylvain Filion was able to map out a clear path to the winner's circle for the three-year-old pacing colt. With Stag Party ahead of them at Post 2, Filion and Century Farroh were able to follow the fan favourite off the starting gate and into the flow up the outer lane. When Fast N First tucked onto the rail heading by the :26.4 half and left him an open lane, Milton resident Filion sent Century Farroh after pacesetter Best In Show, reaching the lead by the :54.2 half. No Ordinary Man applied pressure from the outside on the way to the 1:22.1 three-quarters and Best In Show mounted a challenge in the stretch, but Century Farroh battled to a one-half length victory in 1:49.4. Best In Show finished second and No Ordinary Man earned the third-place share of the $159,600 purse.

"He got a very masterful driver from Sylvain, there's no doubt about that. That had to happen in order to win that race tonight," said trainer Dr. Ian Moore, who conditions the colt for Ratchford Stable NS of North Sydney, NS. "He was all out at the end - with that kind of trip they're going to be - but he dug in and hung on, so you can't ask for anything more."

The win was the Mach Three son's second straight and his sixth in seven sophomore starts. Century Farroh's only off-the board finish came in his June 8 elimination for the North America Cup where he finished seventh, failing to advance to the final. The youngster restarted his win streak in the North America Cup Consolation on June15, but Moore said it may be a while before he attempts to extend that streak to three.

"We'll have to race at some point in July, but I'm just not sure where or what," said the Cambridge, ON resident, noting that the lightly staked Century Farroh's next scheduled engagement is the August 2 Gold Series event at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "We'll have to figure out a plan what we're going to do here with him over the next month. There's going to be some time off there somewhere for sure, I'm not too sure where. It's a shame he doesn't have any stake races, but that's the way it goes."

Following the August 2 Gold event, Century Farroh has been invited to the Carl Milstein Memorial at Northfield Park on August 10, then it would be back to Gold Series action on August 18 at Georgian Downs before wrapping up the month with the Simcoe Stakes at Woodbine Mohawk Park on August 31.

While Century Farroh's schedule will be busy through August, Moore said they do not intend to miss any of the Gold Series events. The trainer is confident the pacer will be able to handle the full slate of races, noting that there is a first-class team working to keep the colt in top physical shape.

"He's a tough colt and his groom Dustin Boyd, he's done a great job with him this year," said the trainer. "And Sylvain has done a great job of driving him. It takes a team to put a horse on top, to be good, and we've got a good team going there I think, so it's all worked out."

Ontario Sires Stakes action returns to Woodbine Mohawk Park on Thursday, July 4 with the first two-year-old event of the season. The two-year-old trotting colts will compete in Gold Series action on the Thursday evening program, which gets under way at 7:10 pm.

