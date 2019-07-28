Day At The Track

$170,500 New York Sire Stakes Milt Taylor Trot

07:00 PM 28 Jul 2019 NZST
Winnerup, harness racing
Winnerup
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, July 27, 2019 - Winnerup (Trond Smedshammer, $5.80) and Livinonthedash (Marcus Miller, $2.20) proved best Saturday night (July 27th), dividing Yonkers Raceway $170,500 New York Sire Stakes Milt Taylor Trot for harness racing 3-year-old colts and geldings.

A pair of $85,250 races comprised the event.

Winnerup, who has been his own worst enemy more than once this season, was a good boy here. From post position No. 5, he worked it out from second-over.

Cavill Hanover (Dan Dube), as the 3-4 favorite, could not stand the prosperity of soft (:28.1; 57.2) fractions. He was rolled over by Lucky Weekend (George Brennan) right around the 1:26.1 three-quarters.

Meanwhile, Winnerup was waiting his turn before taking over. He widened through the lane, whipping his tow by 4¼ widening lengths in 1:55.1. Horns for Three (Miller) was third at 116-1, with Whimzical Chapter (Dan Daley)-trapped behind the stopping leader-and Chip Chip Conway (Jason Bartlett) picking off the minors.

Cavill Hanover tired to sixth, beating a pair of breakers.

For second choice Winnerup, a son of Credit Winner owned by Purple Haze Stables and trained by his driver, it was his fourth win in nine seasonal starts. The exacta paid $25.60, the triple returned $325 and the superfecta paid $2,295.

The evening's second sire stakes rendition saw a determined Livinonthedash-essentially gifted a win when Winnerup jumped it off the first time this division came here-need no such largesse now.

From post No. 5, he sat out there as maiden Skyway Kon Man (Smedshammer) decided to park everyone. 'Everyone' included Jason's Camden (Bartlett) and a three-deep Our White Knight (Jim Marohn Jr.)

After intervals of :28.2; 56.4 and 1:26.4, the leader tired early in the lane. While this way going on, Livinonthedash went widest and closed fastest.

He defeated an out-the-mile Jason's Camden by a length-and-a-quarter in 1:56.2. Refi (Jordan Stratton), Skyway Con Man and Powerscourt (Mickey McGivern) settled for the small envelopes.

Livinonthedash

For Livinonthedash, a Muscle Mass colt co-owned by (trainer) Erv Miller, David Prushnok and Tangie Massey, it was his seventh win in a dozen '19 tries. The exacta (two wagering favorites) paid $5.70, the triple paid $60 and the superfecta paid $167.50.

Saturday night's pair of $46,000 Open Handicaps were won by...

-- (Trot) Eye ofa Tiger AS (Bartlett, $54) in life-best-matching 1:54.2;

-- (Pace) The Real One (Pat Lachance, $8.10) in 1:51.3, a 50th career victory.

New York Sire Stakes returns downstate Friday night (Aug. 2nd ), with the Frank Becerra Pace for 2-year-old fillies (purse TBA).

Total purses for the 2019 New York-bred program are estimated at $14 million.

For more information, please visit www.nysirestakes.com.

Click here for full results of tonight's program

Frank Drucker

