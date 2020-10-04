$176,500 Dayton Derby to Bettor's Wish

DAYTON, OH. - On a night when eight track records were either beaten or tied at Hollywood Dayton Raceway, Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn) edged an outstanding field of North America's top older pacers winning the seventh annual Dayton Pacing Derby in 1:49. Dancin Lou (Brian Sears) was lapped on the winner at the wire and Century Farroh (David Miller) was just beaten by a single length.

Bettor's Wish was content to settle in fifth during the opening :26 panel, moved into the outer flow at the :54.2 halfway point, advanced to fourth by the 1:21.1 third timing beam, then scooted powerfully through the lane to win it.

Ohio racing fans watched in amazement as a pair of Buckeye-bred superstars turned the field into the stretch just a nose apart on the lead. But alas the quick fractions took their toll and when a quintet of nationally ranked Derby hopefuls paced final quarters under :28 seconds Sectionline Bigry (Tyler Smith) and Ocean Rock (Dan Noble) couldn't fight them off.

Trainer Chris Ryder co-owns Bettor's Wish with partners Bella Racing, Fair Island Farm and Bettor's Wish Partners. The Derby triumph was just his third in eight 2020 starts, but boosted his bankroll to $2,213,033 with 21 victories in 39 races.

Handle for the Derby card was $594,093--the second highest of track history.

"Racing fans love to see great horses in full competitive fields," said Director Of Racing Jason Bluhm. "Our race office and our track crew did a tremendous job on our marquee event and adding the eight $60,000 Buckeye Stallion Series championships on the supporting card proved to be a recipe for a great night!"