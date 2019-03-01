$1m Pepsi North America Cup nominations

Stag Party and David Miller winning the $890,000 Metro Pace on September 22, 2018 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

MILTON, February 28, 2019 - Woodbine Entertainment today announced that 82 three-year-old harness racing pacers have been nominated to the 36th edition of the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup.

The Pepsi North America Cup is Canada's richest harness race and this year's edition is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The eliminations for the $1 million final will take place a week prior on Saturday, June 8.

This year's number of nominations to the Pepsi North America Cup is up by three over last year's total of 79.

The group of eligible sophomores is headlined by O'Brien Award winner Stag Party and Dan Patch Award winner Captain Crunch.

A son of 2001 Cup winner Bettors Delight , Stag Party won six of nine starts as a rookie and earned $669,489 for owners John Fielding, Mac Nichol, McKinlay & Fielding and West Wins Stable. His most notable victory was a dominating score in the $890,000 Metro Pace at Mohawk Park, which was last season's richest two-year-old event in harness racing.

Stag Party is trained by Casie Coleman, who is a two-time Pepsi North America Cup winning trainer.

A son of 2013 Cup winner Captaintreacherous , Captain Crunch won six of 10 starts during his two-year-old campaign. The Nancy Johansson trainee capped off his rookie season with victories in the $600,000 Breeders Crown and $469,300 Governor's Cup to finish with $628,642 earned for owners 3 Brothers Stables, Christina Takter, Rojan Stables and Caviart Farms.

Stag Party and Captain Crunch never crossed paths on the racetrack during the 2018 season.

The legendary Somebeachsomewhere is again the leading sire of Pepsi North America Cup nominees. The 2008 Cup winner has 14 sons eligible to this year's edition, one more than Captaintreacherous at 13.

A total of 21 Ontario Sires Stakes eligible sophomores have been nominated to this year's event. Bettors Delight leads the way among Ontario stallions with seven eligible.

The number of 82 nominated sophomores is the highest number of nominees for the Pepsi North America Cup since 2011 (83).

Captain Crunch

A total of three sustaining payments are required to remain eligible to the Pepsi North America Cup. The first sustaining payment ($1,000 CAD/$815 USD) is due March 15. The final two payments are due April 15 and May 15.

Below is the full list of eligible three-year-old pacers to this year's Pepsi North America Cup.

AFLAME HANOVER

AIR FORCE HANOVER

ARTIES IDEAL

AUTHENTIC HANOVER

BEST IN SHOW

BETTORS WISH

BLACKLIGHT

BLANK CANVAS

BLOOD MONEY

BRONX SEELSTER

BUDDY HILL

CALVERY HILL

CANT BEACH THAT

CAPITANO ITALIANO

CAPTAIN AHAB

CAPTAIN CRUNCH

CAPTAIN NASH

CAPTAIN TREVOR

CAPTAIN VICTORIOUS

CAVIART ROCKLAND

CAVIART STETSON

CENTURY FARROH

CHINATOWN BEACH

COVERED BRIDGE

CRIMSON AND CHROME

CRUISE CAPTAIN

CRUSHER Q

DANCIN LOU

DE LOS CIELOS DEO

DO YA THINK

FABRICE HANOVER

FAST N FIRST

FIXED IDEA

FLAMEPROOF HANOVER

GOLDBERG

HURRIKANE EMPEROR

JACK NATION

JESSICAS BEACH BOY

JOHN MAC

KEYSTONE CONCRETE

LATISSIMUS HANOVER

LETS HAVE ANOTHER

LIVINONTHEBEACH

LOVE ME SOME LOU

LYONS JOHNNYJNR

LYONS NIGHT HAWK

LYONS PEGASUS

MACS POWER

MAJOR DECEPTION

MANGOGH

MELODIES MAJOR

MOHAWK SEELSTER

MONEY NEVER RESTS

MOVIE STAR

NO MAS AMOR

ODE TO GRAY

PERKINS

PLAY TIMES OVER

PROOF

PYRO

QUATRAIN BLUE CHIP

QUICKSTAR BLUECHIP

RADLEY HANOVER

ROCKIE GOT FRAMED

ROGUE CHEDDAR

SEMI TOUGH

SHADOW OF A DAUT

SHAKE THAT HOUSE

SHARP WRITER

SPORTS JACKET

STAG PARTY

STIENAMS BEACH

SUGAR FACTORY

THE REGULATOR

TIME TO DANCE

TWIN B JAYS

TYGA HANOVER

VAN DIESEL

VOLLEY BALL BEACH

WORKIN ONA MYSTERY

WORLD ON EDGE

YACHT WEEK

Total: 82

