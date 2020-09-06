$2.4 million Scioto Super Sunday set

Eight $300,000 Ohio Sires Stakes Championships for 2- and 3-year-old harness racing pacers and trotters of both genders will be contested on Sunday night, Sept. 6 at Scioto Downs.

Horses are eligible to the Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) if their sires are registered with the Ohio State Racing Commission (OSRC) during their year of conception. Breeders, as well as farm and stallion owners make a significant investment into the state via broodmare boarding and routine veterinary care and carry that forward as a youngster is conditioned by trainers to make their foray into the Ohio racing ranks.

Among the 36 trotters that will compete in four OSS Championships, six have been sired by Uncle Peter and four each were sired by Cash Hall and My MVP . Stallions represented by three foals each include Coraggioso and Triumphant Caviar, while those represented by two foals each are Break The Bank K, Deep Chip, Manofmanymissions, Southwind Spirit and Wishing Stone . The stallions And Away We Go, Dejarmbro, Dontyouforgetit, Full Count, Knight Of Intrigue and Stormin Normand are each represented by one foal each.

Four fields of pacers, consisting of 34 side-winding youngsters, find that Well Said, with five foals and Pet Rock, with four foals, are the most prolific Championship producing stallions this year. Racing Hill and Rockin Amadeus are represented by three foals each, while the stallions Big Bad John, Dragon Again, McArdle, and Yankee Cruiser have two foals each competing. Stallions with one foal in these Championships include Arthur Blue Chip, Bring On The Beach, Domethatagain, Manhart, Mr Apples, Mr Wiggles, Nob Hill High, The Panderosa, Western Vintage and Yankee Cruiser.

Among the trainers, Ronnie Burke will be harnessing 13 youngsters in these OSS contests, while Chris Beaver will bridle up seven. Conditioners Brian Brown and Virgil Morgan, Jr., have four horses each competing. All four of these trainers have won the Kaltenbach Award--the leading trainer of OSS winners in a given season-- in the past.

Among breeders of OSS Championship contenders, Hanover Shoe Farm is represented by seven foals, while Spring Haven Farm has four foals in these contests, with Gbw Breeding Farms, Inc and Midland Acres are both listed as the breeders on three foals each.