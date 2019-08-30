$2.5 million in purses for Ohio Super Night Sunday

MGM Northfield Park is the proud host of Ohio Super Night on Sunday (September 1). The night will offer harness racing fans superb racing action featuring the best youngsters in the Buckeye State and prize drawings in Races 1-12 with chances to win a 2019 Buick Encore, Caribbean cruise for two, trip for two to Las Vegas and various other cash prizes.

With more than $2.5 million in purse money being distributed over the evening, this richest night of racing in Northeast Ohio's history features a series of eight $300,000 races which will decide the Ohio Sires Stake Champions. First race post time is 6 PM.

The evening's festivities begin at 5 PM, when the first 1,500 guests receive a FREE Malley's chocolate pretzel bar. Each chocolate bar contains a mystery ticket inside good for match play coupons, cash, Super Night t-shirts or cookware and one lucky guest can win $1,000! (limited one per person, 18 years and older).

Guests can enjoy live music by Rick and Sharona from 5:30 - 8:30 PM and Cleveland area food trucks from 6-9 p.m. The apron scene will also feature a T-Shirt Toss by the winning driver from the winner's circle after each Sires Stake Championship Race.

Guests can also try their luck at a pair of games. The putting challenge takes place from 7- 8 PM and the Dice Game from 8:30- 9:30 PM. Each game offers the chance to win Ohio Lottery tickets, cash or Northfield Park hats.

Lady Luck's Clubhouse will offer a lavish Ohio Super Night Buffet for $19.95 per person. Reservations are required and only limited seating remains. Please call 330-467-4101 to make reservations.