$200,000,000 in trainer earnings for Ron Burke

Hightstown, NJ --- Ron Burke, who is on his way to leading all harness racing trainers in both wins and purses for the 10th consecutive year, added to his list of record-setting accomplishments Saturday (Aug. 4) when he surpassed $200 million in career purses.Burke became the first trainer and fourth person to reach $200 million when Filibuster Hanover finished third in Saturday’s Sam McKee Memorial on the Hambletonian Day card at the Meadowlands.

Prior to Burke reaching the milestone, the only people to surpass $200 million were drivers. John Campbell leads the list with $300 million, followed by David Miller at $226 million and Ron Pierce at $215 million. Driver Tim Tetrick is on the verge of joining that group, entering Monday needing $4.5 million to hit $200 million. Tetrick leads all drivers in purses this year with $6.73 million as he looks to extend his record for consecutive $10-million seasons to 12.

Burke’s stable has topped $20 million each of the past five years, including a record $28.4 million in 2014, and his previous nine years atop the annual standings rank as the nine richest seasons in history. He leads all trainers in earnings this year with $9.37 million, which is $5.61 million more than any other trainer.

He also holds the records for most wins in a season with 1,093 in 2014 and career with 8,967. He has 515 victories this year, good for a 280-win cushion over his competition.

Jimmy Takter is No. 2 on the career money list for trainers with more than $124 million. Virgil Morgan Jr. is No. 2 on the career wins list for trainers with 6,178.