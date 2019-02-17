$200,000 Chariots of Fire

A flashing finish from the tail of the field saw Victoria's next pacing superstar Poster Boy power past his harness racing rivals and win tonight's $200,000 Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

While trainer Emma Stewart had suggested Poster Boy might be driven more aggressively and closer to the lead, champion reinsman Chris Alford simply never got the chance as the speed was on from the outset and from his wide draw Poster Boy was forced to settle near the tail of the field.

Covering the mile in a stunning 1:49.1, Poster Boy edged out New Zealand visitor Ashley Locaz (Luke McCarthy) by two metres with despised outsider Hail Christian (Blake Fitzpatrick) a fabulous third 1.75m further away.

That left Poster Boy's owners Bill and Anne Anderson with a massive decision to make as the win earned then an invitation into the $1m Ainsworth Miracle Mile in two weeks' time.

They have 48 hours to decide whether or not to accept the invitation but as Alford pointed out, Poster Boy was certainly up to the challenge and he felt co-trainers Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin thought the same thing of their latest stable star.

While they are tipped to accept the invitation, Alford suggested it would all come down to how the horse pulled up after such a mighty performance.

The lightning speed took its toll on the favoured runners Chase Auckland ($3.10), Ignatius ($5.90) and early leader Picard ($6.80), who were all over-run in the straight after a 54.9s opening half took its toll.

Ignatius was trapped wide from his wide barrier draw, although was able to work up outside the leader, he had nothing left in the run home.

Poster Boy, on the other hand, sprouted wins in the final 100m (final splits of 28.4s and 26.8s) and is expected to join Yayas Hot Spot as the second horse in the first $1m Miracle Mile.

8 9:47pm CORDINA CHICKEN FARMS CHARIOTS OF FIRE (GROUP 1) 1609M $200,000 4YO. RBD. Mobile Final Results

Scratchings ROYAL GAMBLE NZ 3 JACK FARTHING NZ 11

Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 1:49:1 Mile Rate: 1:49:1 First Quarter: 26 Second Quarter: 27.9 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 26.8