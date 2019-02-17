Day At The Track

$200,000 Chariots of Fire

02:20 AM 17 Feb 2019 NZDT
A flashing finish from the tail of the field saw Victoria's next pacing superstar Poster Boy power past his harness racing rivals and win tonight's $200,000 Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

While trainer Emma Stewart had suggested Poster Boy might be driven more aggressively and closer to the lead, champion reinsman Chris Alford simply never got the chance as the speed was on from the outset and from his wide draw Poster Boy was forced to settle near the tail of the field.

Covering the mile in a stunning 1:49.1, Poster Boy edged out New Zealand visitor Ashley Locaz (Luke McCarthy) by two metres with despised outsider Hail Christian (Blake Fitzpatrick) a fabulous third 1.75m further away.

That left Poster Boy's owners Bill and Anne Anderson with a massive decision to make as the win earned then an invitation into the $1m Ainsworth Miracle Mile in two weeks' time.

They have 48 hours to decide whether or not to accept the invitation but as Alford pointed out, Poster Boy was certainly up to the challenge and he felt co-trainers Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin thought the same thing of their latest stable star.

While they are tipped to accept the invitation, Alford suggested it would all come down to how the horse pulled up after such a mighty performance.

The lightning speed took its toll on the favoured runners Chase Auckland ($3.10), Ignatius ($5.90) and early leader Picard ($6.80), who were all over-run in the straight after a 54.9s opening half took its toll.

Ignatius was trapped wide from his wide barrier draw, although was able to work up outside the leader, he had nothing left in the run home.

Poster Boy, on the other hand, sprouted wins in the final 100m (final splits of 28.4s and 26.8s) and is expected to join Yayas Hot Spot as the second horse in the first $1m Miracle Mile.

8 9:47pm CORDINA CHICKEN FARMS CHARIOTS OF FIRE (GROUP 1) 1609M
$200,000 4YO. RBD. Mobile Final Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 POSTER BOY  $120,000   Fr7 8 Emma Stewart Chris Alford   $ 3.80   PRS SWAB
  BAY HORSE 4 by SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE USA out of ASTON VILLA USA (ARTSPLACE (US)) 
Owner(s): Lauriston Bloodstock Pty Ltd 
Breeder(s): Lauriston Bloodstock Pty Ltd
2 ASHLEY LOCAZ NZ  $ 30,000   Fr10 12 M Purdon, N C Rasmussen Luke McCarthy 1.90 $ 12.00   RAS HUE SWAB
3 HAIL CHRISTIAN NZ  $ 20,000   Fr9 10 Paul Court Anthony Butt 3.60 $ 101.00   RAS SWAB
4 ALL U NEED IS FAITH NZ  $ 10,000   Fr3 4 M Purdon, N C Rasmussen Mark Purdon 3.80 $ 18.00   PRWU
5 PICARD  $ 5,000   Fr2 2 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 5.10 $ 10.00   GS L
6 THE BLACK PRINCE NZ  $ 3,000   Fr4 5 Roy Roots Jnr Chris Geary 7.40 $ 71.00   VXBR
7 CHASE AUCKLAND NZ  $ 3,000   Fr1 1 M Purdon, N C Rasmussen Natalie Rasmussen 8.80 $ 2.90 fav  GS HU QDT VXAR INQADJ
8 BOYD WRITER  $ 3,000   Fr5 6 David Hewitt Brad Hewitt 9.70 $ 81.00   RAS
9 IGNATIUS  $ 3,000   Fr8 9 James Rattray James Rattray 15.30 $ 4.20   PRS 3WE 3WM WF
10 RACKEMUP TIGERPIE  $ 3,000   Fr6 7 Michael Stanley Michael Stanley 15.90 $ 19.00   VXBR 3WE WF
Scratchings
 
ROYAL GAMBLE NZ 3
JACK FARTHING NZ 11
Track Rating: GOOD   Gross Time: 1:49:1 Mile Rate: 1:49:1
First Quarter: 26 Second Quarter: 27.9 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 26.8
 

Mandy Madern

