$200,000 John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks

Club Menangle has moved to ensure that harness racing owners and trainers have every opportunity to provide their three-year old fillies with appropriate lead-in races into the John Gibson Memorial Oaks.

The John Gibson Memorial Oaks will be held on 29 February, on Ladies Night of the 2020 Sky Racing Carnival of Miracles, at Club Menangle.

Ladies Night, in the middle of the Sky Racing Carnival of Miracles, will showcase the best of Australasia’s fillies and mares with the Group 2 Allied Express Pink Bonnet for two-year old flies, the Group 1 Bodens Projects Ladyship Mile for the mares and – of course – the time-honoured race for three-year-old fillies, the John Gibson Memorial Oaks.

Club Menangle Racing Manager, David Wonson has highlighted the racing program developed by Club Menangle to provide the appropriate lead-in during February into the Oaks.

David said that Club Menangle is conscious of the need to provide opportunities for owners and trainers to condition their horses for what is the premier event on the New South Wales three-year old fillies racing calendar.

The John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks will showcase some of the best fillies in Australasia. However, a race over the Oaks distance of 2400m requires suitable lead-in opportunity and Club Menangle recognises that need.

In keeping with Club Menangle’s commitment to filly and mare racing, the John Gibson Memorial Oaks program includes every opportunity for the successful finalists to position themselves for glory.

David asked all owners and trainers to note the following race program developed for the three-year old fillies:

8 February – $14,280 Three-year old fillies’ race over 2300m

22 February – $20,000 Heats of the John Gibson Memorial Oaks over 2400m

29 February – $200,000 The John Gibson Memorial Oaks over 2400m

Club Menangle Director, Daniel Cordina echoed David’s comments and emphasised the Board was conscious that for the three-year old fillies to peak on Oaks Night, they needed opportunity to race over the longer distances, prior to the race.

The John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks recognises the dedication of John Gibson, a NSW standardbred breeding legend who, with wife Mary, made a significant contribution to juvenile harness racing in this state. Club Menangle believes John would have welcomed the 2020 NSW Oaks program.

Daniel said this program, developed by David for the Club Menangle Board, needed to be on the radar of all trainers who have a NSW Oaks campaign mapped out for their horses.