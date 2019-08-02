$200,000 Prix D'Ete horses gearing up for Aug 18

Trois-Rivieres, QC - With less than three weeks currently separating us from the 2019 Prix D'Ete Grand Circuit race at the Hippodrome 3R, it is a reminder that only the highest eight money winning horses this year will make it to the final.

With a purse of $200,000C, the Prix D'Ete is one of the richest races of the season restricted to just four-year-old pacers.

Taking a look at the horses that could be coming to Quebec on August 18, we also note there are some important races remaining to come by then, but all in all, few of them are reserved just for four-year-olds.

The list below was last updated on Thursday, August 1 as per the USA earnings of the 29 horses remaining eligible to the Prix D'Ete.

1. This Is The Plan (Burke Racing) $498,097

2. Jimmy Freight (Richard Moreau) $172,454

3. The Downtown Bus (Jeff Gillis) $129,408

4. Done Well (Burke Racing) $119,914

5. Turbo Hill (Hunter Oaks) $117,150

6. Courtly Choice (Blake Macintosh) $105,100

7. Skyway Quinton (Travis Alexander) $89,000

8. Casimir Richie P (Ian Moore) $68,192

9. Hayden Hanover (Julie Miller) $66,950

10.Shnitzledosomethin (Dylan Davis) $56,850

11.Hitman Hill (Chris Oaks) $55,080

12.Trump Nation (Andrew Harris) $51,975

13.Dragonology (Nick Surick) $49,465

14.Pretty Handsome (Andrew McCabe) $49,329

15.Simple Kinda Man (Allard Racing) $43,450

16.Thinkbig Dreambig (Nancy Johansson) $41,815

17.Thor De Vie (Ed Hart) $41,365

18.Pedro Hanover (Corey Giles) $34,721

19.American History (Tony Alagna) $33,661

20.Talbotcreekwhiskey (Luc Blais) $24,557

21.Topville Olympian (Chris Oakes) $23,440

22.Springsteen (Allard Racing) $17,250

23.Rush To Judgement (Dave Menary) $10,696

The remaining six horses, Bounding Dragon, Kwik Talking, Stock, Nutcracker Sweet, Ghost Dance and Minnie Vinnie are eligible but all have earnings of under $10,000 each.

The horses in the final that finish sixth through eighth will each receive $1,000C.

This weekend many of the Prix D'Ete contenders are coming in major stakes races and special overnight events at the Meadowlands on Saturday. They include Courtly Choice, Done Well, Hayden Hanover, Shnitzledosomethin, This Is The Plan and Trump Nation.

Both The Downtown Bus and Turbo Hill are in the four-year-old Open at Yonkers Raceway, while Hitman Hill and Dragonology race at Pocono Downs.

The entry box closed at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 14 and the draw of post positions will take place at a special breakfast at the Hippodrome 3R on Thursday morning, August 15.

The Prix D'Ete, once the richest and most prestigious race in Canada, was revived by the Quebec Jockey Club back in 2013.

The inaugural revival saw Jimmy Takter's Sunfire Blue Chip set the all-age Canadian and track record at 3R in 1:50.3. That record was tied the following year with All Bet's Off scoring for the Ron Burke Stable.

Then Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, came to 3R for Team Teague in 2016, only to come up second best to the Burke's Stable's Rockin Ron in a classic battle over a sloppy track in 1:52.

In 2017 it was the Jimmy Takter Stable winning the Prix D'Ete for the second time as Western Fame and driver Trevor Henry wired the field in 1:53.2. Then this past year, Ricky and Jamie Macomber stole the show in an upset with their pacer Beckhams Z Tam in 1:52.1.