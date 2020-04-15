$200,000 Prix d'ete race canceled for 2020

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Since the arrival of COVID-19, we, the Board of Directors of the Quebec Jockey Club, have made every effort to ensure the health of everyone by complying with the confinement and gathering prohibition issued by the government.

We are working on acceptable solutions to meet the needs of the industry. A request to hold closed-door races at the Hippodrome 3R was made today to the Ministry of Public Security. We are therefore awaiting their response.

However, we are announcing today our decision to cancel the 2020 Prix d'Ã©tÃ© race. The travel of horses coming mainly from the United States and the fact that the event attracts a large number of spectators makes it a crowd gathering event which is prohibited.

All horses nominated in the Prix d'Ã©tÃ© will be reimbursed shortly. As for Quebec stakes payments, we will keep the schedule intact as we are hopeful that these events will take place in 2020. The race dates will be revised as needed.

Thank you for your understanding,

Quebec Jockey Club, Board of Directors