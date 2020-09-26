$218,268 carryover at Pocono Saturday

WILKES-BARRE. PA -- The carryover pool for the Rainbow Pick 5 will be $218,268 going into the Saturday afternoon harness racing card at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

To score the big money, a player must have a unique ticket containing the winners of the last five races at Pocono on a given card. If there are multiple winners any given day, a portion of what was bet that day is divided among those multiple winners, and a portion enters the carryover; if no one picks all five winners in a given day , the entire amount bet is added to the carryover jackpot.

The first race at Pocono on Saturday is 12:30 p.m. The Rainbow Pick 5 races will include a pair of $14,000 events, one trot and one pace, for the fastest seasoned performers at the track.

From the PHHA /The Downs



