Day At The Track

$218,268 carryover at Pocono Saturday

11:26 AM 26 Sep 2020 NZST
WILKES-BARRE. PA -- The carryover pool for the Rainbow Pick 5 will be $218,268 going into the Saturday afternoon harness racing card at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.
 
To score the big money, a player must have a unique ticket containing the winners of the last five races at Pocono on a given card. If there are multiple winners any given day, a portion of what was bet that day is divided among those multiple winners, and a portion enters the carryover; if no one picks all five winners in a given day , the entire amount bet is added to the carryover jackpot.
 
The first race at Pocono on Saturday is 12:30 p.m. The Rainbow Pick 5 races will include a pair of $14,000 events, one trot and one pace, for the fastest seasoned performers at the track.
 
From the PHHA /The Downs
 

 
