$240,000 "Must-Win" Pick 5 at The Downs

05:44 AM 14 Nov 2020 NZDT
WILKES-BARRE, PA -- On its 2020 closing card Saturday afternoon, the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono -will have a mandatory distribution of all money in its Rainbow Pick 5 pool -- which will start with a carryover of nearly $240,000 and include all money wagered that day.
 
Normally the Pocono Rainbow Pick 5, which covers the last five races on the card, requires a unique ticket with the five race winners to take down the big jackpot -- multiple selectors of the victorious quintet on a given day would divide a portion of that wagering as a consolation, with a percentage carried over to a growing Jackpot.
 
When the carryover pool went well over $200,000 earlier in the meet, it was decided to "freeze" the carryover and the bet, and devote it to a closing day highlight which will attract much attention because the entire Rainbow Pick 5 pool will be distributed equally among holders of winning tickets, no matter how many or few.
 
Free past performances for the entire Saturday card at Pocono are available at
 
First post for Saturday's racing is 12:30 p.m. Pocono races its cards off quickly, and it is not unheard of to have post time for race ten come not long after 3 p.m., so bettors looking to hit a rich payday are advised to get their wagers in as early as possible that day.
 
From the PHHA/The Downs
