WILKES-BARRE, PA -- On its 2020 closing card Saturday afternoon, the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono -will have a mandatory distribution of all money in its Rainbow Pick 5 pool -- which will start with a carryover of nearly $240,000 and include all money wagered that day.

Normally the Pocono Rainbow Pick 5, which covers the last five races on the card, requires a unique ticket with the five race winners to take down the big jackpot -- multiple selectors of the victorious quintet on a given day would divide a portion of that wagering as a consolation, with a percentage carried over to a growing Jackpot.

When the carryover pool went well over $200,000 earlier in the meet, it was decided to "freeze" the carryover and the bet, and devote it to a closing day highlight which will attract much attention because the entire Rainbow Pick 5 pool will be distributed equally among holders of winning tickets, no matter how many or few.

First post for Saturday's racing is 12:30 p.m. Pocono races its cards off quickly, and it is not unheard of to have post time for race ten come not long after 3 p.m., so bettors looking to hit a rich payday are advised to get their wagers in as early as possible that day.