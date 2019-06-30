Day At The Track

$250,000 Graduate Finals next Saturday

06:34 AM 30 Jun 2019 NZST
The Downtown Bus, harness racing
The Downtown Bus seen here winning at Woodbine Mohawk has the highest score in the Graduate Series
New Image Media Photo
East Rutherford, NJ - The Graduate Series has reached its conclusion so far as the harness racing preliminary legs with the last of those raced on Friday night at The Meadowlands with Always A Prince and The Downtown Bus the winners.
 
The series, restricted to 4-year-old pacers and trotters, began in early May and after four legs for both gaits the top 10 in the standings that declare will race in the $250,000e finals on Saturday, July 6.
 
July 6 also features Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace eliminations as well as being fan appreciation night with a special post time of 6:30 pm.
 
The conditions for Graduate final require that the horses start in a minimum of 50% (two of four) of the legs to be assured a place on the gate for the final. If fewer than 10 horses that meet that stipulation declare for the final, then those horses with starts in fewer than 50% of the legs would be eligible to draw in.
 
 
The final standings are attached here and will be available on the Meadowlands website.
 

 
