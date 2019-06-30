$250,000 Graduate Finals next Saturday

The Downtown Bus seen here winning at Woodbine Mohawk has the highest score in the Graduate Series

East Rutherford, NJ - The Graduate Series has reached its conclusion so far as the harness racing preliminary legs with the last of those raced on Friday night at The Meadowlands with Always A Prince and The Downtown Bus the winners.

The series, restricted to 4-year-old pacers and trotters, began in early May and after four legs for both gaits the top 10 in the standings that declare will race in the $250,000e finals on Saturday, July 6.

July 6 also features Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace eliminations as well as being fan appreciation night with a special post time of 6:30 pm.

The conditions for Graduate final require that the horses start in a minimum of 50% (two of four) of the legs to be assured a place on the gate for the final. If fewer than 10 horses that meet that stipulation declare for the final, then those horses with starts in fewer than 50% of the legs would be eligible to draw in.

The final standings are attached here and will be available on the Meadowlands website



