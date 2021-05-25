$280,000 MSS held Sunday

Harness racing favorites left little to the imagination or drama on Sunday night as four Maryland Sires Stakes finals, each carrying a purse of $70,000 highlighted the night card at Rosecroft Raceway.

Real Made, a sophomore son of Rusty's For Real , made a strong brush after the quarter and rolled to a victory for Allan Davis in the three year old Colt & Geldings category.

Brian Wright trains the home bred of owner Dale Hall Jr., scored an easy 1:53.2 win netting a new lifetime mark and his third lifetime victory in 10 starts. This was is second Stakes final victory capping his two year old season with a victory back in November.

REAL MADE REPLAY

Funnyfunnyriddle took top honors in the three year old Colt & Geldings trotting ranks, scoring as a heavy favorite for driver Jim Morand and trainer Les Givens in 1:59.3. Jim Magno bred and co-owns the winner with Nanticoke Racing Inc., and Joseph Fonte. He is now 8-12 lifetime and sheds some of the sting from having to scratch sick out of last November's final after winning two preliminary legs.

FUNNYFUNNYRIDDLE REPLAY

Madisonsallin held off stablemates Kelseys For Real and Samantha's All In to give trainer John Wagner a sweep of the top three spots in the three year old filly pacing category. Eddie Davis Jr., piloted the winner for owner Pamela Wagner in 1:53.1, a new lifetime mark for the daughter of Rusty's All In .

MADISONSALLIN REPLAY

Pride Of Windswept kept up her dominance in the three year old filly trotting category, still having never lost a Maryland Sires Stakes event now in nine tries. Corey Callahan drove the home bred of John and Sarah Swart for his brother Shaun Callahan who trains the daughter of Charlie De Vie . She raised her lifetime earnings to $122,975 in 12 lifetime starts. Her race was a non-wagering event.

JJ Flynn appeared at Rosecroft for the first time this meet and stormed past Keep On Rockin A to win the $11,000 Open Handicap in 1:50. Allan Davis drove the winner for trainer Chuck Crissman Jr. and owners David Hamm and Rodney Long.

Jonathan Roberts, like Davis had a double and he and Russell Foster enter the last night of the meet Wednesday with 61 wins each a top the Rosecroft drivers standings. John Wagner has secured the title and had three training wins on the night.

For full race results, click here.