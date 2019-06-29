$2m in purses; 4 brilliant finals; and Dan Marino

Saturday, June 29th, the very best of the best trotters and pacers in North America will descend upon the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Northeast PA for Sun Stakes Saturday, when the harness racing stars shine SO bright.

Four championship races will be on this stellar card, including the $500,000 Earl Beal Jr. Memorial Trot; the $500,000 Ben Franklin Free-For-All-Pace; the $500,000 Max Hempt Memorial Pace; and the $300,000 James Lynch Memorial Filly Pace, plus consolations of each. Eliminations for Sun Stakes Saturday will take place on Saturday, June 22nd.

The Rainbow Pick 5 going into Saturday’s card is now up to $34,358.69, and is a .20 wager for races 10 through 14. In addition, the Pick 4 for this card will be races 9 through 12.

As an added bonus for the fans, Sun Stakes Saturday presents a special meet and greet with former NFL Quarterback Dan Marino in the Racing Lobby at 5:00pm. This is a wristband-only event, with a limited amount wristbands being distributed at 1:00pm. Only the distributed authorized photos will be signed.

The Downs is also getting you ready for the beach…or your backyard pool… with a souvenir beach towel! The first 300 fans with coupon will receive this vibrant cobalt-blue towel. The coupon is in the racing program, available starting at 5:00pm Redemption is between 9:00PM and 10:00Pm in the lower Grandstand bar. The promotion is one per fan, while supplies last.

Post Time is 7:00pm, with plenty of seating on the apron and patio, as well as free self-parking and free admission. Trackside bars will be open with ice cold beverages, and food will be available for sale.*

Racing for the track in Northeast PA continues through November 16th on Sunday at 7:00pm; Monday and Tuesday at 4:00pm; and Saturday at 7:00pm.

Jennifer Starr – Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono