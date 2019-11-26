$335,000 Progress Pace field set

The field is set for the $335,000 Hap Hansen Progress Pace for harness racing three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, on Wednesday November 27th at Dover Downs. The race will be the 12th race on the betting card
Captain Crunch has been installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite based upon his 1.47.3 track record performance in his last start. He drew post #8. Breeders Crown champ Dancin Lou, is second choice at 3-1 and drew post #6.
American Mercury, who finished 2nd in the Matron Stakes final, and 3rd in the Progress Pace Elimination, drew post 7, and is the third choice at 9/2 odds.
There will also be two $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Finals, for two year colt and geldings as well as filly pacers.
Post Time is 4:30 pm. Post positions, drivers and trainers are as follows.
- Semi Tough David Miller Ron Burke
- Pyro Tony Morgan Ron Burke
- De Los Cielos Deo Matt Kakaley Ron Burke
- US Captain Dexter Dunn Tony Alagna
- Shake That House Tim Tetrick Chris Oakes
- Dancin Lou Andrew McCarthy Tahnee Camilleri
- American Mercury Tyler Buter Chris Oakes
- Captain Crunch Yannick Gingras Nancy Johansson
by Al Kraszewski, for Dover Downs