Day At The Track

$335,000 Progress Pace field set

10:49 AM 26 Nov 2019 NZDT
Captain Crunch, harness racing
Captain Crunch
Mark Hall/USTA photo

The field is set for the $335,000 Hap Hansen Progress Pace for harness racing three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, on Wednesday November 27th at Dover Downs.  The race will be the 12th race on the betting card

Captain Crunch has been installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite based upon his 1.47.3 track record performance in his last start.  He drew post #8. Breeders Crown champ Dancin Lou, is second choice at 3-1 and drew post #6.

American Mercury, who finished 2nd in the Matron Stakes final, and 3rd in the Progress Pace Elimination, drew post 7, and is the third choice at 9/2 odds.

There will also be two $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Finals, for two year colt and geldings as well as filly pacers.

Post Time is 4:30 pm. Post positions, drivers and trainers are as follows.

  1. Semi Tough                   David Miller              Ron Burke
  2. Pyro                               Tony Morgan            Ron Burke
  3. De Los Cielos Deo         Matt Kakaley            Ron Burke
  4. US Captain                    Dexter Dunn            Tony Alagna
  5. Shake That House         Tim Tetrick               Chris Oakes
  6. Dancin Lou                     Andrew McCarthy   Tahnee Camilleri
  7. American Mercury          Tyler Buter               Chris Oakes
  8. Captain Crunch               Yannick Gingras      Nancy Johansson

by Al Kraszewski, for Dover Downs

Stallion Name

