$335,000 Progress Pace field set

The field is set for the $335,000 Hap Hansen Progress Pace for harness racing three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, on Wednesday November 27th at Dover Downs. The race will be the 12th race on the betting card

Captain Crunch has been installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite based upon his 1.47.3 track record performance in his last start. He drew post #8. Breeders Crown champ Dancin Lou, is second choice at 3-1 and drew post #6.

American Mercury, who finished 2nd in the Matron Stakes final, and 3rd in the Progress Pace Elimination, drew post 7, and is the third choice at 9/2 odds.

There will also be two $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Finals, for two year colt and geldings as well as filly pacers.

Post Time is 4:30 pm. Post positions, drivers and trainers are as follows.

Semi Tough David Miller Ron Burke Pyro Tony Morgan Ron Burke De Los Cielos Deo Matt Kakaley Ron Burke US Captain Dexter Dunn Tony Alagna Shake That House Tim Tetrick Chris Oakes Dancin Lou Andrew McCarthy Tahnee Camilleri American Mercury Tyler Buter Chris Oakes Captain Crunch Yannick Gingras Nancy Johansson