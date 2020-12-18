$335,940 Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout

MILTON, December 17, 2020 - It's the time for giving and Woodbine Mohawk Park is treating harness racing horseplayers to a Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout this Saturday night (December 19).

The Jackpot Hi-5 carryover sits at $335,940.32 heading into the mandatory payout.

An overflow field of 11 overnight pacers will clash in the Jackpot Hi-5 race, which is set as Race 11 (post time approximately 11:10 p.m.) The field for the Non-Winners of $5,200 last five or $10,000 last 10 starts event is a collection of the "weekly warriors" that can be seen regularly at the Campbellville oval.

Eight-year-old Rockin In Heaven has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line choice in the $18,000 race. The Teesha Symes trainee is nearing $1 million in career earnings and comes in off a narrow defeat. J Harris will drive.

The Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout field is stacked with back-class. The field includes multiple Preferred winners, two horses with over $820,000 in career earnings, seven with over $250,000 in career earnings and six with a career-mark of sub-1:50.

Woodbine Mohawk Park has hosted several Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payouts this season, including $1.1 million in "new money" wagered on an August 29 payout. Just a month later, horseplayers wagered $736,188 on a September 26 payout.

The record amount for "new money" wagered on Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout at Woodbine Mohawk Park is $2.8 million, set in May of 2019.

The Jackpot Hi-5 wager requires horseplayers to select the top-five finishers in order. The wager has a 15 per cent takeout and $0.20 minimum.

Race handicapping resources, including free programs, can be found by visiting www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com. Horseplayers can watch and wager on the action through www.HPIBet.com.

Post time for Saturday's 11-race card is 7 p.m.

The full field for the Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout race is listed below:

Race 11 - Saturday, December 19, 2020 - Purse: $18,000

NW $5,200 LAST 5 STARTS OR NW $10,000 LAST 10 STARTS. AE: NOT AVERAGING $1,100

PER START IN 2020. (MIN 10 STARTS)

(Post - Horse - Driver - Trainer - Morning Line)

1 Dreamy Fella - Jonathan Drury - Carmen Auciello - 15-1

2 Mach Code - Scott Young - Jeffrey Thomson - 10-1

3 Rootin Tootin - Bob McClure - Blake MacIntosh - 9-2

4 Heavenly Sound - Sylvain Filion - Stephane Larocque - 6-1

5 Rockin In Heaven - J Harris - Teesha Symes - 3-1

6 Tigers Way - James MacDonald - Martin Lachance - 8-1

7 Sams A Champ A - Louis-Philippe Roy - Taylor Fritz - 7-2

8 Dreamfair Moxy - Travis Cullen - Jodie Cullen - 4-1

9 Osborne Seelster - Jody Jamieson - Ted MacDonnell - 15-1

10 Casimir Richie P - Trevor Henry - Teesha Symes - 15-1

11 American Virgin - Doug McNair - Richard Moreau - 8-1