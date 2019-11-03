$364,500 Kindergarten Pace Finals

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Marloe Hanover returned from a show finish in theharness racing Breeders Crown freshman-filly pace final to score a 1:50.3 win the $192,500 Kindergarten Classic Filly Pace Final, sponsored by Daniel Baer and South Mountain Stables, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Meadowlands.

From the moment the gate swung open, Marloe Hanover, driven by David Miller, aimed to be on top, leaving brightly with Hen Party and the 4-5 favored Rocknificent. Hen Party soon took the top spot and the other two public choices followed as the first quarter went in :27.1.

Marloe Hanover tipped off the pylons and brushed to the lead from Hen Party, cutting the half in :55.4. Rocknificent came out from third to challenge the leader as Marloe Hanover easily paced through three-quarters in 1:23.3.

Rocknificent was unable to make a solid challenge on the outside as Marloe Hanover maintained the lead while Hen Party gained ground on the inside, coming strongly at the leader. Marloe Hanover held off Hen Party by a head as that one took the place spot from Rocknificent, who finished third. The time for the mile was 1:50.3.

Marloe Hanover, a daughter of Captaintreacherous, is trained by Richard "Nifty" Norman for owners Pinske Stables, David Hoese and Bridgette S. Jabionsky.

Trainer Norman was happy about his filly's recent form. He said, "We've had a good little roll this last month. She's won not only this race but has been stakes placed on the Grand Circuit. She's tock solid, she just puts in a good effort every time."

Norman said Marloe Hanover was unlucky in the Breeders Crown because "she had a lot of pace but had to split horses and only got beat a head." He indicated he would talk to some of the filly's partners about racing again this year, adding, "I'm not the boss."

Carter Pinske, an assistant trainer for Norman, said the filly was "always good. She showed in Florida that she had the ability to do it," he said. "It was just one of them things where she had to put everything together, but she always been one of those ones that goes out and does it--she's a grinder, as she showed tonight."

Marloe Hanover, who won her third race of the season, paid $7.40.

Force N Fury, with Victor Kirby in the bike, came off a sizzling pace to draw away and win the $172,000 Kindergarten Classic Colt Pace Final, sponsored in memory of Harold and Marcia Snyder.

Trained by Tony Alagna, the son of Captaintreacherous rolled well behind the early leader, favorite Major Betts, who swept to the first quarter in :26.4. Major Betts dismissed a challenge from Chief Mate, keeping the lead and cutting a :53.4 half. Keystone Dash followed on the inside while Captain Barbossa went first over to gain ground as three-quarters sparked in 1:21.3.

In the stretch, Major Betts struggled with Captain Barbossa to his right as Kirby took Force N Fury three wide to charge from behind and soar past those two and win easily over a fast-closing Sea Of Life and Major Betts faltering to third. The time for the mile was 1:50.2.

Driver Victor Kirby said, "I just figured I could get live cover, which happened, and a fast pace. In the first turn they were going at it pretty hard and that's all I needed. I had to tip a little earlier than I wanted at the head of the lane, but when I called on him he punched home strong."

Kirby was driving Force N Fury for the second time and said both times "He felt real strong off a helmet and impressed me both weeks."

Force N Fury paid $13.80 to win.