Catch The Fire is the 3-1 morning line favorite for The Adios

WASHINGTON, PA, July 30, 2020 -- Saturday's $375,000 final of the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids promises to be exciting, and now, The Meadows has upped the ante by adding a harness racing Super Hi-5 wager on the Adios with a $50,000 guarantee.

Moreover, the entire pool will be paid out.

Ordinarily, the Super Hi-5 jackpot is paid only if there is a single correct ticket with the top five finishers in their exact order of finish. However, The Adios Super Hi-5 pool will be split among all those with correct tickets. The last time The Meadows offered a mandatory Super Hi-5 payout, players bet so enthusiastically that the pool exceeded $300,000 and provided a healthy return for all winning ticketholders.

In addition to the Super Hi-5, the program offers two total-pool carryovers: $2,441.84 in the Early Pick 4 (race 3), $1,908.78 in the Early Pick 5 (race 2). The Adios Day card gets underway at the special post time of 11:25 AM, with advance Adios wagering available beginning at noon Thursday.

The Adios, which goes as race 15 with an approximate post time of 4:02 PM, anchors a powerhouse card that also features the $107,320 Quinton Patterson Adioo Volo for 3-year-old filly pacers, a $59,088 Arden Downs stake for freshman colt and gelding pacers, and a $35,690 Arden Downs event for 2-year-old filly pacers. Other highlights include a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly trotters: a $187,182 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and an $80,000 PA Stallion Series event.

While the Adios will be staged without spectators, the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) is keeping the event festive with a number of digital activities. First, the MSOA will live stream from the winners' circle beginning at 11:15 AM Adios Day. The live stream, which will feature celebrity guests, will be available on the MSOA's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The MSOA also will offer free Adios Day programs and a virtual hat contest (sponsored by Altmeyer Wilder Racing) with a $250 top prize. Visit meadowsharnessracing.com for your free program and the chapeau competition. And if you enter, think orchids, think purple.

The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association is sponsoring the live stream and events along with: Altmeyer Wilder Racing; Amulet Equine Rehab & Conditioning Center; Betts Racing; Billboards on Wheels; Buxton Racing; Corkboard Concepts; Dentons Cohen & Grigsby; Dirk Simpson Stable; Hambletonian Society; Kahrig Racing; Keystone Films; Kristen's Beauty Salon; Pacing for the Cure; Pennsylvania Harness Horsemen's Association; Saxton & Stump; Silverstone Decorative Concrete; Twaddle Racing; Visit Washington County PA; Washington Wild Things and Winbak Farm.

The MSOA gratefully acknowledges the support of all sponsors.

Here's the field with post positions, Sire - trainers, drivers and morning line odds:

$375,000 Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids

1. Later Dudes - Sweet Lou - Brian Brown - David Miller 8-1

2. Capt Midnight - Captaintreacherous - Tony Alagna - Andrew McCarthy 4-1

3. Catch The Fire - Captaintreacherous - John Ackley - Mike Wilder 3-1

4. The Greek Freak - Captaintreacherous - Ron Burke - Matt Kakaley 5-1

5. No Lou Zing - Sweet Lou - Nancy Takter - Josert Fonseca 7-1

6. Sweet Truth - Sweet Lou - Ron Burke - Yannick Gingras 12-1

7. Chief Mate - Captaintreacherous - Tony Alagna - Scott Zeron 20-1

8. Captain Barbossa - Captaintreacherous - Tony Alagna - Brian Sears 6-1

9. Elver Hanover - Yankee Cruiser - Ron Burke - Chris Page 10-1

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association