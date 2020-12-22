$400,000 Super Night at Pompano

Pompano Beach, FL...December 21...Pompano Park was the host track for a "Super Night" 17 race harness racing card on Sunday night (December 20) with over $400,000 up for grabs in the FSBOA sponsored Breeders Stakes.

In addition, Lyons Night Hawk played the spoiler role in the Open Handicap Pace by pacing to a new lifetime mark of 1:49.4.

Here is a recap of the Sunday Night action:

$51,500 Breeders Stake for Three Year-Old Pacing Colts & Geldings (non-wagering)

Hurrikanekingjames, perfectly handled by Carl Garofalo, led every long stride of a 1:53.2 mile to score a handy nine length over Repeal or Replace (Wally Hennessey), carding fractions of :27.1, 56.1 and 1:24.3 with an effortless :28.3 finale sealing the deal.

Prairie Valentino (Dave Ingraham) recovered from an early miscue to finish third while Goldstar Buniholly ws next. Shuldahadahunemoon picked up the minors in the field of five.

Trained this night by Jim Meittinis for Jonathan Klee Racing, Kuhen Racing and George Vierno, the So Surreal colt stretched his winning streak to five during this fall stakes season in South Florida to push his seasonal bankroll to $62,734 and $164,045 lifetime on the strength of a 14-1-3 scorecard in 30 career starts.

$51,500 Breeders Stake for Three Year-Old Pacing Fillies (non-wagering)

Laurie Lee was awarded first money of $28,325 after Gold Star Igotdis crossed the wire first but was disqualified for interference in the stretch.

The winner by "DQ" was driven by Wally Hennessey and was just a neck back at the wire in the mile clocked in 1:56.

At the outset, Laurie Lee left with her usual alacrity but yielded at the opening marker in :29.2 to Gold Star Igotdid (CoreyBraden) with these two remaining one-two past markers of :58.4 and 1:27.3.

In the lane, Gold Star Igotdis began drifting out, impeding the progress of Laurie Lee resulting in the disqualification.

Molly McGator (Tyler Smith) finished third, 11½ lengths away, edging out Alil Touch Of Pink, who finished fourth in this quartet.

For the consistent Laurie Lee, a daughter of Royel Millennium trained by Kim Sears, who co-owns with Richard Dunmire, it was her third win in six starts with this top prize of $28,325 vaulting her 2020 bankroll to $45,903 in her six starts this semester.

In repeating her Super Night of 2019, Laurie now has career earnings of $95,878 In her 15 lifetime starts.

$51,000 Breeders Stake for Three Year-Old Trotting Geldings non-wagering)

Prairie Romeo, with Corey Braden in his bike, took advantage of his three remaining foes making miscues during the mile and went on to score a very handy win measuring 15¼ lengths in a new lifetime mark of 1:59.

The altered son of Shibboleth Hanover, leaving from post 4 in this quartet, smartly rushed off the wings into a quick early lead and cut the mustard all the way through fractions of :29.1, 1:00 and 1:30 before a :29 finale easily sealed the deal.

Prairie Gold Mine (Wally Hennessey) recovered from a break at the beginning to finish second while Rhinestone Cowboy (Mike Micallef), in the garden spot before a miscue half-way through put a damper on his chances, was another neck back in third.

YD Dream Machine, who inherited second when Rhinestone Cowboy broke, went up in the air himself nearing the final bend and would up with the minors.

For Prairie Romeo, trained by Mike Deters, who co-owns with Laurie Poulin and John Spindler, it was his second career win with this one more than doubling his earnings coming in--now at $53,571 after this payday of $28,050.

$49,000 Breeders Stake for Three Year-Old Trotting Fillies (non-wagering)

With but a trio of sophomore trotting fillies competing, it only took good manners to claim the top prize of $26,950 and it was Brasen Bo, a daughter of Shibboleth Hanover , taking full advantage of his foes' miscues while romping to a 24 length win in 2:04.2.

Driven by John MacDonald for trainer Brandy Wine and owner Thomas Casey, Brasen Bo was away second as Prairie Delight went up in the air early and Callin On Sunday (Mike Simons) took the field through fractions of :28.4 and :58.2, opening up a large daylight lead of nine lengths. On the backside, Callin On Sunday lost his composure, too, enabling the sure-footed Brasen Bo to catch up after a few seconds and inherit the lead. Opening a 20 length margin at the third station in 1:31.4, it was jusr a coast home in a leisurely :33 to claim the top prize of $26,950, sending his career bankroll to $63,992.

After the event, driver John MacDonald related, "I am so happy for Tom Casey. He did a great job in getting this filly ready. He had a few health issues and was unable to train 'Bo' so he really deserves the credit. He taught her manners very well and that's what counted more than anything tonight."

$51,500 Breeders Stake for Two Year-Old Pacing Geldings

Theflyingrock, driven by Mike Simons, did not left his multitude of backers down as this gelded son of Rockincam justified his 3 to 5 tote-board price with a sharp 1:54.1 performance.

His margin of victory measured three lengths over Mister David C (Hennessey) with Lucky Ramsey (Fern Paquet, Jr) next, 8¾ lengths away. Hey Don't Tell Me finished fourth while Buddha Beach picked up the nickel in this quartet.

The winner pushed the wings out of the way at the start and posted panels of :28.4, :58.4 and 1:26.1 while putting more daylight between his opponents with every stride.

Theflyingrock

Trained by Simons for owner Marie Marsh, Theflyingrock now has a 4-1-1 scorecard in six starts with his earnings now at $43,878 for his brief racing career which began two months ago. He paid $3.20 to win.

$51,500 Breeders Stake for Two Year-Old Trotting Colts & Geldings

Seeking Matthew was the only one in his quintet to mind her manners the entire mile route and went on to score an 19¾ length win for Alessandro Spano, who was in the bike for trainer Sergio Corona, who co-owns with Amante Standardbreds.

Shulda Hada Drink (Mike Simons), the 1 to 5 favorite, recovered from a miscue after the opening panel--:29.4--to finish second while Ifnotnowwhen (Wally Hennessey) made his break while in the lead on the backside after the 1:00.1 half and finished third.

Jo Jo Jet and Prairie Lazuli were next.

Seeking Matthew was away in good order third, moved into second when Shulda Hada Drink made his miscue while vying for the lead, inherited the lead when Ifnotnowwhen went up in the air on the backside and coasted home after reaching the third station in 1:30.2.--his mile clocked in 2:00.4 in this his maiden win in six career starts.

Seeking Matthew

The big payday of $25,750 sent his earnings to $36,559. He paid 19.20 to win.

$52,400 Breeders Stake for Two Year-Old Trotting Fillies

Ifnotmewho, driven by Wally Hennessey, edged by arch-rival Prairie Virtue (Mike Simons) to score a photo finish win in 1:58.4--the winning margin a neck. It was 16¼ lengths back to Prairie Trinket (Dave Ingraham) who finished third over Bob's Legacy with West Haven fifth in the sextet.

Ifnotmeeho, a daughter of Credit Winner, trained by Hennessey for owner Herman Brewer, allowed Prairie Virtue to take charge after a brief tussle around the opening turn as that one put up numbers of :28.2, :58.4 and 1:28.1 before Ifnotmewho leftthe coziness of the pocket and began gnawing away, sticking a neck in front just a stride or two from the wire.

Ifnotmewho

The win stretched the winning streak of Ifnotmewho to four with all five meetings between these two decided by a half length or less.

Ifnotmewho now has banked $71,303 and was iff at 1 to 5 on the tote-board, paying $2.60 to win.

$54,500 Breeders Stake for Two Year-Old Pacing Fillies

Ms Rodeo Drive picked a great time to break her maiden as this daughter of Art Major upset the applecart at 32 to 1 in taking top honors in her juvenile pacing class. Handled by Dave Ingraham for trainer Tony Dinges and owner Lee Clarke, Ms Rodeo Drive sat a chilly fourth as Prairie Sweetness (Kevin Wallis) carved up panels of :27.1, :57.4 and 1:26.2 with KK's Dream Girl (Corey Braden) looming boldly alongside with Sheza Terror also rallying.

But while those three were in a war, Ms Rodeo Drive was steered widest of all to collar Prairie Sweetness near the wire. Sheza Terror did finish third while Rocks Stormyd and KK's Dream Girl were next in the octet.

Ms Rodeo Drive

For Ms Rodeo Drive, who came into the action with $4,852 on her resume, her maiden win vaulted her bounty to $32,201.

She paid $67.80 to win and set up a Pick-5 combo of 4-2-4-1-3 good for $12,822.95 for the 50 cent ticket.

Lyons Night Hawk Takes Lifetime Mark in Open Handicap Pace on 1:49.4

Finally,in the $11,500 Open Handicap Pace, Lyons Night Hawk, with Kevin Wallis in the sulky, made a bold double-bubble move from fifth on the backside, swept into the lead around the final bend and went on to score in 1:49.4 win, his margin one length over the late-charging Ideal Feeling (Dave Ingraham). Bell I No (John MacDonald, known for his front-stepping ability, came from last halfway through the mile to finish third over Rebellious and Kinnder Jackson.

Southwind Amazon, seeking his 100th career victory got in a war with Seeing Eye Single through panels of :26 and :53.3 but that hearty pace took its toll and these two finished at the back of the septet.

Lyons Night Hawk

For Lyons Night Hawk, a four year-old gelded son of Sweet Lou , it was his sixth win of the year in 20 starts, sending his 2020 earnings to $45,950. He's banked $277,538 lifetime to go along with his first sub-1:50 performance and new lifetime mark on this night.

Off as sixth choice at 8 to 1, Lyons Night Hawk paid $18.80 to win.

Racing continues Monday night with first post set for 7:20 p.m.

Reported by John Berry for Pompano Park