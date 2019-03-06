$4000 fine for laying a horse

On Thursday 28 February 2019, Stewards concluded an inquiry into the betting activity of owner Mr Luke Montgomery on LOT TWENTY ONE when it raced and finished second at Northam on 18 August, 2018.

The inquiry commenced on 26 October, 2018 with evidence being taken from Mr Montgomery, trainer Mrs Debra Lewis and driver Mr Christopher Lewis. Further evidence was taken on 25 January, 2019 from RWWA Betting Investigator Mr Trevor Styles which established Mr Montgomery had placed a lay bet with Betfair on a horse he has partial ownership in, LOT TWENTY ONE when it raced at Northam on 18 August, 2018.

As part of the inquiry, stewards examined the race LOT TWENTY ONE competed in at Northam and were satisfied the horse was given every chance to win or obtain the best possible placing. Stewards were satisfied trainer Mrs Lewis and driver Mr Lewis had no knowledge of Mr Montgomery’s lay bet.

Mr Montgomery pleaded guilty to the following charge:

AHRR 235A(4)

The connections must not lay any horse that is or may be entered by them or on their behalf, save that a bookmaker may lay a horse in accordance with his licence.

Penalty: $4,000

In determining penalty stewards took into account:

Mr Montgomery’s guilty plea

Mr Montgomery’s long involvement in the harness racing industry

Mr Montgomery is a regular punter and the decision to lay LOT TWENTY ONE was solely based on the expected financial return

Mr Montgomery did not influence or attempt to influence the outcome of the race through his relationship with the trainer or driver

Previous penalties issued for similar offences

The financial return received by Mr Montgomery from laying the horse on Betfair was $2001.03 and that any penalty should negate the financial benefit received

Penalties must have a general and specific deterrent

Barbara Scott

Chief Steward, Harness