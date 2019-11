Papi Rob Hanover and driver Dave Miller posted their fifth straight harness racing win with a three and one-half length triumph in the $401,850 Governor's Cup Final for two-year-old pacing colts at the Meadowlands Saturday.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere is trained by Brett Pelling and owned by David McDuffee of Delray Beach, FL. He paid $2.20 to win.

Father Nuno was second with Cattlewash third.

"It was pretty easy tonight," said David Miller.