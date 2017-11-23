$420,000 Breeders Stakes Finals

Pompano Beach, FL...November 22, 2017...Thanksgiving is Thursday but the feast for harness racing horsemen is Sunday at Pompano Park as the FSBOA sponsored Breeders Stakes Finals takes place with over $420,000 up for grabs in their eight championship finals for two and three year-old Florida breds.

The action begins with five non-wagering events beginning at 6:30 with I Rhoda Daley seeking to continue her dominance in the $49,750 event for juvenile trotting fillies.

This daughter of Desperado Don has won six of eight starts this semester under the guidance of trainer Jason MacDougall, who co-owns with Lee Clarke.

I Rhoda Daley is expected to have the driving services of Hall of Famer Wally Hennessey.

Her two opponents in the rich final are Ms Katie B and Jennifer, the latter having beaten I Rhoda Daley on two occasions this fall.

The $53,500 Breeders Stakes Final for two year-old trotting colts and geldings follows with Jay and Kim Sears' Brian, named after Jay's Hall of Fame son, after his fourth straight win in his class.

The gelded son of Proud Bushy will likely have to deal with Prairie Eclipse, still a maiden although he has been second to Brian on several occasions during this fall season.

The two year-old Final goes for $53,000 and features Gold Star Diablo, a gelded son of Mysticism.

Trained by Mike Deters for owner Dan Clements, Gold Star Diablo is looking to extend his current winning skein to six to go along with a sharp 1:54.3 mark set earlier in the month at Pompano Park.

Silver Wings, who has a pair of wins in Florida Stakes action this fall, is expected to provide the main competition in this event, along with Jay Jay, who hasn't been worse than third in his eight career starts.

In the $53,100 final for three year-old trotting fillies, Atlantic Crest, last year's juvenile champion in her class, looks to repeat this year and has been untouchable in her five starts this year at Pompano Park for owner-trainer-driver Sergio Corona.

This daughter of Crest has been a dominant winner in each of her starts and owns a 1:55.2 mark to go along with a bankroll of $102,386 coming into Super Night.

The final non-wagering events pits last year's champion, I'm Done, against Azzaro, with this rivalry turning into a slugfest through a grueling "16 rounds."

Each has eight wins and eight seconds in their 16 encounters and are, thus far, in a "dead-heat" for Horse of the Year honors.

I'm Done is trained by Jim McDonald for owner Troy Basista and will have John MacDonald in his bike while Azzaro, trained by Kim Sears, who co-owns with husband Jay, will have Wally Hennessey handling the lines.

The $54,500 Breeders Stake Final for three year-old pacing colts and geldings is the first of three events on the pari-mutuel card and kicks off the early daily double.

Prairie Panther, the splendid altered son of Royel Millennium , expected to garner the most attention off of a six race winning streak at Pompano Park this fall.

Trained by Mike Deters, who co-owns with Laurie Poulin, Prairie Panther comes off a very sharp 1:54.3 performance, capped off by a :27 sprint home.

Jim Meittinis is expected back in the sulky and will have to contend with Maybe Ned, Fifth Son, Gold Star Bugsy and Gold Star Spider along the way.

The juvenile pacing fillies, carded as race three, will shoot for a share of $53,800 and is expected to be highly competitive as Krinda, who had been somewhat dominant until last week, locks horse with Starcasim and Prairie Easter, who were one-two and noses apart last week as Krinda appeared rough gaited the entire route while racing on the outside.

Krinda, a daughter of Six Of Diamonds, will have Wally Hennessey in the bike for trainer Kim Sears and owner Jay Sears.

Starcasim, yet another daughter of Mysticism , is owned by Russ Guardino along with trainer-driver Joe Sanzeri.

Prairie Easter will have Corey Braden handling her lines for trainer Mike Deters, who co-owns with Laurie Poulin and John Spindler.

The sophomore pacing fillies will be vying for a share of a $55,400 purse with Tay Tay M, Gold Star Aurora and Prairie Cowgirl seemingly coming in with the best credentials.

Tay Tay M made her Pompano Park fall debut a winning one in 1:55.1 for Wally Hennessey, This daughter of Six Of Diamonds , trained by Kim Sears for owners Jay Sears and Richard Dunmire, comes into the action with the fastest mark of the group--1:53.4 over the Pocono Downs slick oval.

Gold Star Aurora, a daughter of Rock On , trained by Maggie Audley for her "mom," Marianne, looks to retain the crown she won last year and has never been off the board in 15 starts--11 of which are wins. James (J.D.) Yoder will drive.

Prairie Cowgirl, a slick daughter of Royel Millennium co-owned by trainer Deters along with Laurie Poulin and John Spindler, has been 1-2-3 in 19 of 20 career starts and has drawn the rail in this event for Jim Meittinis.

The Super Night program also features a very classy quintet going post-ward in the $10,000 Open Handicap Pace.

Panocchio, Mister Daytona, Bestinthebusiness, Sing For Me George and Drachan Hanover comprise the field, which features the lifetime winners of almost $2,000,000.

Post time for the pari-mutuel card is set for 7:20 with the non-wagering events pegged to get underway at 6:00 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park and the FSBOA