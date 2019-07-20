$430,000 Future Stars Series at Hippodrome 3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The $430,000C Future Stars Series for two-year-old trotters and pacers gets underway this weekend at the Hippodrome 3R with seven divisions of competition.

The series features three weeks of preliminary competition with the top eight point earners in each division returning on Sunday, September 8 for their respective $55,000C finals.

The young trotters are first in the spotlight Friday evening with two divisions, one each for the fillies and colts.

The fillies see action first in the third race. Muscle Beauty is the early favorite from post six for driver Pascal Berube and trainer Serge Nadeau.

This daughter of Muscle Mass, the only foal from the game raceway mare, Ocean Mist Beauty, already has a win in the Quebec Regional Fair last week at H3R. She is co-owned by Nadeau with Scott-Marcel Brouillard of St-Marcel-De Richelieu.

She will be taking on three daughters from the great racehorse, Wheeling N Dealin, the best of which is Persue Justice from post five for driver Daniel Laflamme and Miss Sofia (post two) for driver Stephane Gendron.

The colts are in action in the sixth race where another foal of Wheeling N Dealin, Kenogami Coco, is the overwhelming favorite from post one.

A half-brother to 2,1:59.2 winner Kenogami Darling, Kenogami is trained by Dany Fountaine and was bred by Jean Francois Reid, who co-owns the gelding with Marie Claude Reid of Anjou.

He ships to Quebec from Mohawk Raceway, where he finished seventh, timed in 1:59.1, in the $108,000C Ontario Gold Cup. He will be driven by Stephane Brosseau.

Other contenders include Major Bay (post 5), a son of Amigo Hall, Babidibou (post six), sired by Royalty For Life and Indi (post three), a son of Val Taurus.

Post time on Friday is 7:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.

On Sunday there are four divisions (two for fillies and two for colts) of the Future Stars Series for the pacers.

Standouts include undefeated Whitecookie (post one) in the third race for the colts. This son of Windfall Blue Chip has won twice in 1:58.2, and 1:58.3 at Rideau Carleton Raceway for owner, trainer and driver Marie Claude Auger.

Another top colt is the Bettors Delight son, My Bettors Del (post five) in the sixth race. Although winless in three starts this season, he has been racing against the best in Ontario for trainer Jacques Dupont and owners Yves Sarrazin of La Presentation and Gestion Ham Audet, Inc. of Portneuf.

My Bettors Del won a qualifier in 1:57 but just last week was second in a $23,500C Ontario Sire Stakes Grassroots division race-timed in 1:54.2.

He will be taking on three recent winners, Kinnder Big Boss (post one), Eclat De Rire (post three) and Saloon Magic (post four).

Post time Sunday is 1:00 pm.