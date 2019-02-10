YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 9, 2019 -- DW's NY Yank (George Brennan, $4.60), as the harness racing wagering favorite, held off Melady's Monet (Jordan Stratton) Saturday night (Feb. 9th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $44,000 Open Handicap Trot.

Awa third from assigned post position No. 5, DW's NY Yank saw Mostinterestingman (Jason Bartlett) lead though intervals of :27.4, :58 and 1:26.3. Having taken out of third before the three-quarters, 'DW' began to close the gap.

With Mostinterestingman leading by a length-and-a-quarter in and out of the final turn, DW's NY Yank did eventually collar him late in the lane. He then found the line in time, whipping a from-seventh Melady's Monet by a nose in 1:56.1.

Third went to Mostinterestingman, with Lily's Swan Pond (Joe Bongiorno) and Chestnut Schofield (Dan Dube) settling for the minors.

For DW's NY Yank, a 10-year-old Dilbert Hanover gelding co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke and Weaver Bruscemi, it was his first win in three seasonal starts. The exacta paid $15.80, the triple returned $36.80 and the superfecta paid $188.

The Saturday feature was one of Brennen's four wins during the dozen-race card.

