Day At The Track

$44,000 Open Handicaps at Yonkers

05:57 PM 27 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Yonkers Raceway
Yonkers Raceway

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, January 26, 2019 -- Down-the-road numbers Smalltownthrowdown (Dan Dube, $6.10) and Bettor's Fire N (Ron Cushing, $4.70) went, um, down the road Saturday night (Jan. 26th), winning Yonkers Raceway's co-featured harness racing $44,000 Open Handicaps.

From position No. 4, in the week's marquee trot, Smalltownthrowdown seated Wings of Royalty (Jordan Stratton) and 8-5 choice Andy Ray (Jason Bartlett) in behind, then completed his rounds (:27.4, :57.4, 1:26.3, 1:55.3). It was the fastest local trot mile of the early season.

The margin was a comfy length-and-a-half over Wings of Royalty, with Andy Ray--after a second move--DW's NY Yank (George Brennan) and Weslynn Dancer (Matt Kakaley) settling for the minor moolah.

For second choice Smalltownthrowdown, a 6-year-old statebred Cash Hall gelding co-owned (as Allard Racing) by (trainer) Rene Allard, Bruce Soulsby, VIP Internet Stable and Yves Sarazin, it was his first win in a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta paid $26, the triple returned $66 and the superfecta paid $273.50.

Smalltownthrowdown

The adult-table pace saw favored Bettor's Fire N--from assigned post No. 2--stuff Air Strike (Brent Holland) in behind early, then take it the distance (:27.1, 57.1, 1:25.1, 1:53.1).

Air Strike tried him from the pocket, but missed a length. Third went to a ground-saving, 80-1 rank outsider Techtor Hanover (Stratton), with Aston Hill Dave (Tyler Buter) and Great Vintage (Jim Marohn Jr.) rounding out the payees.

For Bettor's Fire N, an 11-year-old Bettor's Delight Down Under gelding co-owned by his driver, Ron Cushing and Frank Ranaldi, it was his first win in a pair of '19 tries. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $16.40, the triple returned $215.50 and the superfecta paid $1,674.

The winner was a closing, eight-hole third at 62-1 in his last try.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Driver & trainer of the week at the BigM
27-Jan-2019 18:01 PM NZDT
$44,000 Open Handicaps at Yonkers
27-Jan-2019 17:01 PM NZDT
Granite stops the clock in 1:50 flat
27-Jan-2019 17:01 PM NZDT
RHP makes it seven straight in the Buckeye State
26-Jan-2019 16:01 PM NZDT
Burke trainees come back fresh
26-Jan-2019 16:01 PM NZDT
An exciting twist-odd distance harness racing
26-Jan-2019 16:01 PM NZDT
A Rocknroll Dance lass wins $44,000 Open
26-Jan-2019 16:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News