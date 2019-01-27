$44,000 Open Handicaps at Yonkers

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, January 26, 2019 -- Down-the-road numbers Smalltownthrowdown (Dan Dube, $6.10) and Bettor's Fire N (Ron Cushing, $4.70) went, um, down the road Saturday night (Jan. 26th), winning Yonkers Raceway's co-featured harness racing $44,000 Open Handicaps.

From position No. 4, in the week's marquee trot, Smalltownthrowdown seated Wings of Royalty (Jordan Stratton) and 8-5 choice Andy Ray (Jason Bartlett) in behind, then completed his rounds (:27.4, :57.4, 1:26.3, 1:55.3). It was the fastest local trot mile of the early season.

The margin was a comfy length-and-a-half over Wings of Royalty, with Andy Ray--after a second move--DW's NY Yank (George Brennan) and Weslynn Dancer (Matt Kakaley) settling for the minor moolah.

For second choice Smalltownthrowdown, a 6-year-old statebred Cash Hall gelding co-owned (as Allard Racing) by (trainer) Rene Allard, Bruce Soulsby, VIP Internet Stable and Yves Sarazin, it was his first win in a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta paid $26, the triple returned $66 and the superfecta paid $273.50.

Smalltownthrowdown

The adult-table pace saw favored Bettor's Fire N--from assigned post No. 2--stuff Air Strike (Brent Holland) in behind early, then take it the distance (:27.1, 57.1, 1:25.1, 1:53.1).

Air Strike tried him from the pocket, but missed a length. Third went to a ground-saving, 80-1 rank outsider Techtor Hanover (Stratton), with Aston Hill Dave (Tyler Buter) and Great Vintage (Jim Marohn Jr.) rounding out the payees.

For Bettor's Fire N, an 11-year-old Bettor's Delight Down Under gelding co-owned by his driver, Ron Cushing and Frank Ranaldi, it was his first win in a pair of '19 tries. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $16.40, the triple returned $215.50 and the superfecta paid $1,674.

The winner was a closing, eight-hole third at 62-1 in his last try.

Frank Drucker