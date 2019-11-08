$450,000 for Darlinonthebeach

Darlinonthebeach, a 6-year-old harness racing pacing mare who earned $1.06 million on the racetrack and is in foal to Always B Miki, sold for $450,000 to Diamond Creek Farm on Thursday as part of the White Birch Farm broodmare dispersal at the Standardbred Horse Sale's mixed sale.

New Jersey's White Birch Farm sold 30 broodmares at the sale, going for a total of $3.51 million. Darlinonthebeach led the group, followed by trotter Celebrity Ruth at $400,000. Rounding out White Birch's top five were pacer My Little Dragon and trotter Please Beehave, both for $230,000, and pacer Dragon's Tale for $200,000.

All the White Birch horses were consigned by Preferred Equine Marketing.

Darlinonthebeach, by Somebeachsomewhere, is carrying her first foal after a multiple Grand Circuit stakes-winning career. Her dam, Darlin's Delight, was a Dan Patch and O'Brien Award winner.

Celebrity Ruth, by Archangel out of Celebrity Obsesion, also enjoyed a stakes-winning career and is in foal to Muscle Hill with her first foal. The 5-year-old, signed for by Megan Velardo as agent, is from the family of Dan Patch Award-winner Housethatruthbuilt.

My Little Dragon, a 16-year-old by Dragon Again out of My Little Pretty, was a two-time Dan Patch Award winner and three-time Breeders Crown champion. She is the dam of O'Brien Award-winner Stay Hungry and in foal to Captaintreacherous. She sold to Steve Stewart.

Five-year-old Please Beehave (Muscle Hill-Beehive) is a half-sister to 2013 Horse of the Year Bee A Magician. She sold in foal to Chapter Seven to Ola Yoder.

Dragon's Tale (Dragon Again-Born Storyteller) is the dam of stakes-winner Workin Ona Mystery. The 9-year-old sold in foal to Captaintreacherous, also to Yoder.

Also selling in excess of $200,000 were trotting broodmares Secret Passion and Anikadabra.

Secret Passion (Yankee Glide-Secret Magic) sold for $425,000 to Hanover Shoe Farms. The 5-year-old is from the family of Dan Patch Award-winner and world-record-holder Manchego and in foal to Kadabra with her first foal. She was consigned by Walnridge Farm and owned by Harbor Racing Stable.

Five-year-old Anikadabra (Kadabra-Anikawiesahalee) sold in foal to Walner for $235,000 to Linda Stewart. She is from the family of O'Brien Award-winner Resolve. She was consigned by Concord Stud Farm and owned by Michael Pozefsky and Edward Wilson.

The Standardbred Horse Sale concludes Friday with its final mixed session beginning at 10 a.m. (EST).

For complete results, visit The Black Book.