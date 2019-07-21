$46,000 Open Handicaps at Yonkers

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, July 20, 2019 - Scott Rocks (Eric Goodell, $8.30) and Will Take Charge (Jordan Stratton, $6.30) both went the distance Saturday night (July 20th), winning Yonkers Raceway's pair of $46,000 harness racing co-featured Open Handicaps.

From post position No. 4 in the weekly pacing feature, Scott Rocks had to work around 95-1 pole-assigned Great Vintage (Troy Beyer). He did, making the lead right at a :26.2 opening quarter-mile. The longshot leaver forced slight 5-2 favorite Caviart Luca (George Brennan) to take a three-hole before that one made a second move.

Caviart Luca went after Scott Rocks from a :55.3 intermission to a 1:22.4 three-quarters, with The Real One (Pat Lachance) second-over. Scott Rocks owned a length-and-three-quarter leader into the lane, then closed the sale.

He defeated The Real One by three-quarters of a length, with Caviart Luca third. A belated eight-holer Micky Gee N (Stratton) and Proven Desire (Jim Marohn Jr.) picked off the remainder.

For fourth choice Scott Rocks, a 9-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding co-owned by Northfork Racing & Chuck Pompey and trained by Hunter Oakes, it was his sixth win in 15 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $54, the triple paid $147.50 and the superfecta paid $585.

Will Take Charge did his bidding from post No. 7 in the week's marque trot. Out into the second turn, he eventually went past In Secret (Brennan) after that one's :27.3 opening quarter.

Will Take Charge

From there, intervals of :56.3, 1:25.4 and a season-best-matching 1:54 made it fairly simple. The final margin over In Secret was a length-and-three-quarters, with 13-10 choice Melady's Monet (Goodell) a never-in-it third. New Heaven (Marohn Jr.) and Eye ofa Tiger AS (Jason Bartlett) settled for the smaller envelopes.

For second choice Will Take Charge, a 6-year-old Kadabra gelding co-owned by (trainer) Jeff Gillis and Mac Nichol, it was his fourth win in a dozen '19 tries. The exacta paid $31, the triple paid $133 and the superfecta paid $245.50.

Frank Drucker