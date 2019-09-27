$487,000 Bluegrass Stakes at Red Mile

LEXINGTON, KY--Four harness racing divisions for the $324,800 Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Colt Pace headline the Saturday, Sept. 28 program at The Red Mile with a single 12-horse dash for the $163,100 Bluegrass Three-Year-Old Filly Pace also featured.

Ohio Sires Stakes champion Elver Hanover, entering undefeated, competes against Kentucky Sires Stakes champion Catch The Fire in the first Bluegrass division for frosh pacing colts.

Elver Hanover, a gelded son of Yankee Cruiser, has accrued $288,600 from seven starts for owners Burke Racing Stable, Bridgette Jablonsky, Jason Melillo, Jerry and Theresa Silva Stables and Purnel & Libby. Yannick Gingras drives the Ron Burke trainee from post 2.

Catch The Fire, a Captaintreacherous colt, scooted to a three-length victory in 1:49.4 when winning the Kentucky Sires Stakes Final in his most recent start. The John Ackley trainee has earned $237,333 from nine starts for owner Ct Stables LLC, missing the board in only one race. Mike Wilder drives the $15,000 Lexington purchase from post 4.

Seeyou At Thebeach tops the second Bluegrass colt split off a fourth-place finish in the $562,500 Metro Pace. The Brian Brown-trained son of Somebeachsomewhere has two wins on his eight-race record--a 1:51.2 victory in a division of Pennsylvania Sires Stakes and a 1:52.2 win in a division of Arden Downs. He has earned $100,930 for owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Chris Page. Tim Tetrick will drive from post 3.

Western Ideal colt Manticore leads the third Bluegrass colt dash. Hitting the board in every start, the Bruce Saunders trainee exits a runner-up finish in the $252,000 Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championship to Papi Rob Hanover, who finished second in the Metro Pace Final. M&L of Delaware LLC and M&M Harness Racing LLC own him while Brian Sears will sit in the bike.

Kentucky Sires Stakes runner-up Roll With Jr contests Kentucky Sires Stakes Consolation winner Chief Mate in the final Bluegrass colt split.

Roll With Jr, in his first start on Lasix, rode the pylons to a second-place finish behind Catch The Fire in his most recent mile. He has two wins from eight starts and $101,916 earned for owners Pollack Racing LLC and Jeff Cullipher, who also trains the Roll With Joe colt. Doug McNair handles $15,000 Lexington purchase from post 2.

Chief Mate, winning in his first two pari-mutuel starts, shipped to Canada from the Meadowlands in late July before venturing south to the Kentucky Sires Stakes. Off a sixth-place finish as the odds-on favorite, the Tony Alagna-trained Captaintreacherous colt won the $50,000 consolation by four-and-a-quarter lengths going wire to wire in 1:51.4. Montrell Teague, who drove him to victory in his last start, retains the drive and starts from post 3.

In the lone Bluegrass division for sophomore pacing fillies, Kentucky Sires Stakes winner Beautyonthebeach ascends into Grand Circuit competition off a 1:49.2 mile to secure a series sweep. The Gregg McNair-trained daughter of Somebeachsomewhere approaches $500,000 in earnings for owner-breeder James Avritt Sr. and starts from post 6 with Doug McNair in the sulky.

Current division leader Tall Drink Hanover starts outside of the state-bred champ, racing from post 8. The Captaintreacherous filly won a $128,103 Simcoe split in 1:49.1 on Sept. 7 and has not raced since, but qualified on Sept. 22 at Lexington with a 1:52.1. Tony Alagna conditions the winner of 14 races in 22 starts and $637,807 for owners Alagna Racing LLC, Marvin Katz and Riverview Racing LLC. Andrew McCarthy will drive.

The eight-race card Saturday includes two late-closing events for two-year-old pacing colts and a 13-horse late-closing race for trotting fillies and mares. The card begins with first-race post at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).