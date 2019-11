EL Ideal and driver Andy Miller led from start to finish in capturing the $505,050 Valley Victory Trot final for two-year-old harness racing colts at the Meadowlands Saturday.

Trained by Ake Svanstedt for EMP Invest Oy, it was the third straight win for the son of Muscle Hill. He paid $8.00 to win.

Ready For Moni was second with Chestnut Hill third.

Race favorite, Amigo Volo, broke stride at the start.