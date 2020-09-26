$508,000 in purses at H3R Sunday

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The Quebec Jockey Club, the only harness racing horsemen's association in North America that is run by horse people and is a not-for-profit group, is hosting the $508,000 Super Sunday in Quebec at the Hippodrome 3R this Sunday.

The 12-race program will feature eight championship finals for two and three-year-old trotters and pacers. It is the richest day of horse racing in all of Quebec.

The finals for three-year-old's each race for a purse of $65,000 and the two-year-old finals each go for $55,000. There is one final for two-year-old trotting fillies that will be a non-wagering event held after the first race on the card Sunday.

Post time for Super Sunday is 1:00 pm and joining the leading drivers at the track, Pascal Berube, Stephane Gendron, Stephane Brosseau and Pierre-Luc Roy, will be two of the top drivers in all of Canada, Sylvain Filion and Louis-Philippe Roy. Both drivers began their careers at the Hippodrome 3R.

Filion will be driving two horses that are trained by his father, Hall of Famer Yves Filion, in the finals. They are Celia Bayama (race 7) and Cadillac Bayama (race 9), both of whom are the betting favorites in their respective finals. Filion has a total of five drives in the finals.

Louis-Philippe Roy has returned to drive on Super Sunday at the request of his longtime friend, trainer Francis Richard, who has five horses in the finals. They are Genetic Taurus (race 6), Ibiza Panic (race 7), YS Do It Right (race 9), Streakazana (race 10) and HP I Got To Play (race 11). Roy will drive in six of the finals.

"It will be nice to see my friends from the track," Roy said. "And I also planned to spend the night in Quebec City with my parents after the races. My good friend Francis (Richard) asked me if I wanted to come and drive all of his horses in the finals, so I thought it would be a good time plan a little trip in Quebec, as I didn't have the chance to go back since Christmas with everything that happened with the Covid."

There are two horses who are seeking sweeps of the series and finals. They are Mag N Lady and Acaena De Chakrika.

Mag N Lady, a two-year-old trotting filly by Royalty For Life, headlines the non-wagering final. She has won her last three starts, all in the Future Stars Series for trainer-driver and co-owner Jean Francois Maguire of Ontario. In her last start, Mag N Lady set a track record with an amazing 1:59.2 victory, becoming the first two-year-old ever at H3R to trot under 2:00.

Acaena De Chakrika goes from post 5 in the 10th race for driver Stephane Brosseau. The filly by Sunshine Beach was last year's two-year-old filly champion. This year she has swept all three preliminary legs, the fastest a lifetime mark of 1:56.4 for trainer Dany Fontaine and owner-breeder Diane Lepine of Quebec City.

For a free race program for Super Sunday in Quebec, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.