$57,800 series final to Pettycoat Business

Pettycoat Business delivered as the 1-5 harness racing favorite in the $57,800 M Life Rewards Pacing Series final for fillies and mares on Tuesday night (March 23) at Yonkers Raceway, scoring in a 1:54.1 mile.

The 27-1 long shot Dragon Roll (Jason Bartlett) had a great start from post seven and led early, but driver George Brennan moved Pettycoat Business from second to first before the 27.3 opening quarter. Pettycoat Business then backed down the tempo to 56.4 at the half, giving her the tactical advantage.

Turnthefrownaround (Joe Bongiorno), who had gone three-for-three in preliminary round action in the series, stepped out first-over from third after the half-mile clocking went on the board, but she was unable to advance to the 1:25 three-quarters and around the final turn, allowing Dragon Roll to slip to the outside and Paige's Girl (Scott Zeron) to come through on the pylons.

Despite the well-rated tempo, it looked like Pettycoat Business might be vulnerable entering the lane as Dragon Roll loomed boldly and Paige's Girl was waiting for a possible seam on the inside. Pettycoat Business responded gamely when called on by Brennan, though, and she stayed in front to the finish line, defeating Paige's Girl by half a length. Dragon Roll wound up third, following by Ready Set Rock (Austin Siegelman) and Turnthefrownaround.

A 4-year-old Art Major mare, Pettycoat Business is trained by Scott Di Domenico for co-owner/breeder Michael Robinson and his ownership partners Robert Mondillo, R.B.H. Ventures Inc., and Gilbilly Stable. Pettycoat Business now has a record of 6-5-4 from 20 tries, and she has earnd $174,873. Pettycoat Business, who paid $2.40 to win, led a $6.90 exacta and a $73.00 trifecta.

There was also a $25,000 M Life Rewards Pacing Series consolation on the card, and 3-5 choice P L Nelly (Dan Dube) was victorious by two lengths in a life's-best clocking of 1:56.1. She posted fractions of 28.3, 58.3, and 1:27.1 on her way to downing first-over challenger Pray The Rosary (Brent Holland) and pocket-sitter Special Achiever (Jordan Stratton).

Juan Cano trains P L Nelly, a 4-year-old daughter of Big Jim , for owner Leo Marino. P L Nelly picked up her fourth win in her 29th start, and she has now banked $46,924. P L Nelly paid $3.50 to win and was atop a $14.60 exacta and a $37.20 trifecta.

Stakes action continues at Yonkers tomorrow night (March 24), as the M Life Rewards Gents Pacing Series for colts and geldings concludes with a $58,400 final and a $25,000 consolation. Then on Friday (March 26), the pacing mares in the Blue Chip Matchmaker Series will be in action in two $35,000 divisions of the third leg of that event.

The fields are also set for Monday's (March 29) third round of the MGM Borgata Pacing Series, with three $40,000 splits slated to go behind the gate in races four, five, and six. Hesa Kingslayer N, who is two-for-two in the series thus far, heads the first division, round winners Rockapelo and San Domino A will clash in the second flight, and leg one victor Lyons Steel hooks up with the likes of round two winner Backstreet Shadow in the final section.

Yonkers Raceway is also pleased to announce that beginning with Monday night's card, there will be a 10 percent purse increase. Conditions sheets displaying the new purses are available on Yonkers Raceway's website.

