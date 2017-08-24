Trainer fined $6,000 for caffeine positive

The Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board today considered charges issued by HRV Stewards under Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR) 190(1) and 190B(1) against licensed trainer-driver David Drury.

ARHR 190(1) reads as follows:

A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.

The charge under AHRR 190(1) issued by HRV Stewards against Mr Drury related to a post-race urine sample taken from the horse ‘Hes Just Fine’ after it won Race 3, the ‘Tabcorp Park Melton Choice Hotels Pace’, at Horsham on 21 April 2017. Racing Analytical Services Limited (RASL) reported that analysis of the urine sample revealed it to contain the prohibited substance caffeine along with its associated metabolites. The Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory (ARFL) in NSW confirmed these findings in the reserve portion of the relevant urine sample.

Mr Drury was also charged with a breach of AHRR 190B(1) being that he failed to properly keep and maintain a log book in accordance with this rule.

Mr Drury pleaded guilty to both charges before submissions on penalty were heard from HRV Stewards and Mr Drury.

In deciding an appropriate penalty, the HRV RAD Board considered Mr Drury’s guilty plea and cooperation throughout the investigation; Mr Drury’s clear record in regard to prohibited substance matters over a long involvement in the industry; both general and specific deterrence; consistency of penalty and other similar matters. Mr Drury was subsequently fined $6000, of which $1000 was suspended for a period of 12 months.

In relation to the log book charge, Mr Drury was fined the sum of $250.

The HRV RAD Board also ordered that, under ARHR 195, ‘Hes Just Fine’ be disqualified from Race 3 at Horsham on 21 April 2017 and that the placings be amended accordingly.

