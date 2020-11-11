$659,000 Matron Stakes; Ramona Hill returns

Ramona Hill, who beat the boys in capturing the Hambletonian this year, returns to the racing wars and takes on Hypnotic AM and Sorella in the 3-year-old filly trot. Ab’sattitudexpress, who upset Ramona Hill in a Bluegrass division, is also declared in to race. The purse is $163,050 and is scheduled for the fourth race.

Dover, DE — The Matron Stakes for 3-year-old harness racing trotters and pacers are in the spotlight Thursday (Nov. 12) at Dover Downs There will be $659,450 in purses for the four divisions.

The sixth race is for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters and will offer a purse of $162,350. Amigo Volo, who won the Breeders Crown, is the race favorite. Back Of The Neck, who upset Amigo Volo in a Bluegrass division at Lexington and Play Trix On Me are the main competitors.

The 10th race Matron is for 3-year-old pacing fillies. The purse is $154,450. Party Girl Hill and Lyons Sentinel will renew their rivalry.

The final Matron of the night is for 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers. The purse is $179,600 and will be the 12th race. Cattlewash, fastest in the race with a 1:46.4 clocking for trainer Ron Burke, takes on Tony Alagna’s trio of Captain Barbossa, the Little Brown Jug winner, Capt Midnight and Captain Kirk.

For the complete entries for the races, click here. Post time is 4:30 p.m.